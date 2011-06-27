Vehicle overview

When it was redesigned last year, the Ford Fusion was an instant hit with midsize sedan shoppers thanks to its handsome styling, accommodating cabin and engaging handling. We expect more of the same with the 2014 Ford Fusion, which picks up a new engine along with a few additional luxury and safety features.

There's a variety of powertrains available for the Ford Fusion. Base Fusions are powered by a naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) 2.5-liter four-cylinder, while a trio of turbocharged engines is available. New this year is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that joins the previously available 1.6-liter turbo-4. These two are the fuel economy champs of the 2014 Fusion lineup. In lieu of a V6 option, the Fusion also offers a muscular 240-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo that earns a solid 26 mpg rating for combined city/highway driving. This engine is also available with all-wheel drive, making the Ford Fusion one of the few midsize sedans to offer this traction-enhancing feature.

Another Fusion strength is cutting-edge convenience and safety technology. Highlights include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, the Sync voice command system and even automated parking assist, which automatically steers the car into a parallel parking spot. There's also the latest generation of MyFord Touch, which utilizes a customizable touchscreen display to control many of the Fusion's electronics features. It's a cool feature in theory, but we've found MyFord Touch finicky and distracting to use.

That's really our only major complaint about the Fusion, though. Overall, the Ford's combination of classy styling, competitive fuel economy and useful features puts it right near the top of the midsize-sedan class for 2014. You'll see some familiar names here, including the Honda Accord, Kia Optima, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat. Each of these cars has certain advantages, but shoppers looking for a family sedan that provides an engaging driving experience, high-end technology options and head-turning looks will be well served by the 2014 Ford Fusion.