  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2014 Ford Fusion
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(94)
Appraise this car

2014 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines
  • sharp handling
  • composed ride
  • quiet cabin
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching style
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Slow processing times and frequent glitches with MyFord Touch interface.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Ford Fusion for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$8,239 - $15,495
Used Fusion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, provocative styling and a huge array of tech features, the 2014 Ford Fusion is a top choice for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

When it was redesigned last year, the Ford Fusion was an instant hit with midsize sedan shoppers thanks to its handsome styling, accommodating cabin and engaging handling. We expect more of the same with the 2014 Ford Fusion, which picks up a new engine along with a few additional luxury and safety features.

There's a variety of powertrains available for the Ford Fusion. Base Fusions are powered by a naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) 2.5-liter four-cylinder, while a trio of turbocharged engines is available. New this year is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that joins the previously available 1.6-liter turbo-4. These two are the fuel economy champs of the 2014 Fusion lineup. In lieu of a V6 option, the Fusion also offers a muscular 240-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo that earns a solid 26 mpg rating for combined city/highway driving. This engine is also available with all-wheel drive, making the Ford Fusion one of the few midsize sedans to offer this traction-enhancing feature.

Another Fusion strength is cutting-edge convenience and safety technology. Highlights include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, the Sync voice command system and even automated parking assist, which automatically steers the car into a parallel parking spot. There's also the latest generation of MyFord Touch, which utilizes a customizable touchscreen display to control many of the Fusion's electronics features. It's a cool feature in theory, but we've found MyFord Touch finicky and distracting to use.

That's really our only major complaint about the Fusion, though. Overall, the Ford's combination of classy styling, competitive fuel economy and useful features puts it right near the top of the midsize-sedan class for 2014. You'll see some familiar names here, including the Honda Accord, Kia Optima, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat. Each of these cars has certain advantages, but shoppers looking for a family sedan that provides an engaging driving experience, high-end technology options and head-turning looks will be well served by the 2014 Ford Fusion.

2014 Ford Fusion models

The 2014 Ford Fusion is a four-door, five-passenger midsize sedan available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium.

The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, an integrated blind-spot mirror, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, the voice-activated Sync audio and cell phone interface, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port/iPod interface.

Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), rear air ducts, a rear fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The SE is also eligible for additional optional equipment. The Appearance package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and special cloth upholstery. The Luxury package adds auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings and a four-way power front passenger seat.

Opting for the SE's Technology package equips the Fusion with dual-zone automatic climate control, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync, two USB ports, an SD card reader, RCA video input jacks and a rearview camera. Keyless ignition/entry and rear parking sensors are also optional for the SE.

The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, remote start, sport front seats, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, HD radio and all of the SE's optional features mentioned above.

The Fusion SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake intervention. For the SE and Titanium, Ford additionally offers the Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic high-beam control, a 110-volt power outlet, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning and lane assist. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with 19-inch wheels and ventilated front seats.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Ford Fusion sees a number of minor changes. Chief among them are a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine option and some newly available features, including inflatable rear seatbelts, a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats.

Performance & mpg

The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

For the SE, there are three engine options. There's a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 178 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission only. Considering that, we expect the more popular option to be the new turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, which comes matched to a six-speed automatic. Power output is an estimated 178 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque.

Those looking for maximum thrust should consider the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It also comes only with the six-speed automatic (with paddle shifters). The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and automatic. All-wheel drive is optional for the Titanium as well.

In prior Edmunds track testing, a 2013 Ford Fusion with the 1.6-liter and automatic transmission (a combination no longer available) went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is average for four-cylinder family sedans. This year's 1.5-liter engine and auto should be pretty much identical. A Fusion Titanium with the turbo 2.0-liter and all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is on par with V6-equipped AWD sedans in this price range.

Official EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/34 mpg highway) with the 2.5-liter engine, which is average for this class. Both the 1.5- and 1.6-liter engines feature automatic engine stop-start functionality (like a hybrid) to optimize fuel economy. The 1.6 earns 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city/37 mpg highway), while the 1.5 is just slightly less at 28 mpg combined (23 mpg city/36 mpg highway).

Front-wheel-drive 2.0-liter-equipped Fusions earn 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/33 mpg highway), while the AWD Titanium rates 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver-drowsiness detection and lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, collision warning (with brake intervention) and inflatable rear seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fusion Titanium stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

The government gave the Fusion five out of five stars for overall crash protection, along with five stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. In the institute's new small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable."

Driving

It's impossible to go wrong with any of the 2014 Ford Fusion's engine choices. Even the base 2.5-liter engine offers competitive power, while the optional turbocharged engines provide an appealing blend of fuel efficiency and performance. The 1.5- and 1.6-liter engines are likely the best bets for most buyers, and they make the Fusion feel quicker than our acceleration testing numbers indicate.

On the highway, the 2014 Ford Fusion offers a comfortable and controlled ride. It's also remarkably quiet. What's really nice, however, is that these qualities don't come at the expense of engaging handling. Driven through turns, the Fusion is confident and composed, and the steering is remarkably communicative.

Interior

Inside the 2014 Ford Fusion, tasteful style and high-quality materials abound. The dashboard and center stack are uncluttered and tastefully designed, although this down-to-business decor can also come across as stark and uninviting, especially with the all-black interior.

With the highly adjustable power driver seat, just about everybody should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The passenger seat is just as supportive, while the split-folding rear seats are well contoured and have plenty of legroom. The Fusion's swoopy styling cuts down on rear headroom a bit, but it's still comparable to its competition, with enough clearance for normal-size adults.

Less appealing are both of the Fusion's center stack control arrangements. The control layout in lower-level Fusions can be confusing given the array of similar-looking (and poorly labeled) buttons. The optional MyFord Touch system has a much cleaner look, but this system has its own problems. The 8-inch main display controls various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice (Ford's Sync), touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it provides some nice customization and smartphone integration possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve for the user, and we've found the system prone to glitches and slow to respond. In addition, many of the touchscreen icons are difficult to locate and press while on the move.

Trunk space stands at 16 cubic feet, which is slightly above average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Fusion.

5(51%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(9%)
1(11%)
3.9
94 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Ford
aeboi617,01/15/2014
Now, despite the fact that I've worked for Ford for about 5 months now so I had a lot more time to study the car without being pestered by car salesmen. Now having said that, I had plenty of time to study this car and make a well informed decision. I've owned the car for about 2 months now, have put about 1800 miles on it and still catch myself looking back at the car when I get out. It's an extremely impressive, stylish, and agile car. This car never ceases to impress. I've been a Honda car owner all my life but after doing hard research, driving different vehicles for a couple months, and seeing different features, the Fusion rose above the rest.
This is a Ford?
tedk7,05/06/2014
To steal a line form Buick, this isn't your grandmother's Ford! Wow, my new Ford Fusion SE with 1.5 L Ecoboost is awesome! My previous car was a 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V6, so naturally I test drove a new Accord, then tested a Fusion. I was amazed, the Fusion out-classed the Accord in every regard. The Accord's V6 was a bit quicker, but the Ecoboost's tiny 1.5 liter turbo is close, and the 7 to 10 extra mpg at interstate speeds (70+ mph) more than makes up for the small difference. The Fusion is quieter, rides and handles better and is way better looking than an Accord which has changed little since 2008. Ford Sync is easy to learn despite some reviews to the contrary and the stereo rocks!
Wish I had known.....
Freddy Ford,08/05/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have to say I really like this car, it drives great. Recently it was in for a service and some recall items to be taken care of, nothing major, the dealer gave me a 2014 Fusion with the 2.0L ecoboost engine, oh man let me tell you this engine runs strong compared to the 2.5L I have. If I had known it was available in the SE model I would have defiantly bought it. If you are going to get one of these good looking cars, get it with the 2.0L it is so smooth and powerful, you will regret it if you don't. Go drive both and you'll see what I am talking about.
Fun to drive!
Bill C,02/10/2016
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my Fusion new and have owned it for close to two years (22,000 miles). Love the styling inside and out. My main complaint is activating the navigation system with voice commands. I believe it should work seamlessly like Google Maps - "..directions to 123 S Main St, CityName". Not even close. I have demoed this to friends and it is so awful to engage the navigation - it is comical. It will not accept a generic command and forces you though the questions it needs. Takes way too long and frequently does not even work. The Sync voice command interface is inconsistent as well. I average about 27.3 mpg with mostly highway commuter driving conditions. I am pleased with this given the level of performance this car delivers. The car is a bit jerky at low speeds. Seems like a transmission design issue. This is not a huge distraction, but I hope Ford addresses it in the future. Huge trunk - seats fold down easily for additional storage when needed. Love the Rudy Red paint. Get lots of compliments. Overall, I am very pleased.
See all 94 reviews of the 2014 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Ford Fusion

Used 2014 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $8,239 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 16205 and133179 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion S is priced between $8,698 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 52094 and105971 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium is priced between $10,511 and$15,495 with odometer readings between 66739 and111852 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2014 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,239 and mileage as low as 16205 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,522.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,243.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,069.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ford Fusion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles