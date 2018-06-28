More about the 2019 Ford Fusion

Even with this year's mild styling update, the 2019 Ford Fusion is a midsize sedan that hasn't changed much on the outside. Most of the updates underneath the skin, however, keep it competitive in a segment with plenty of brand rivalry. The standard Fusion (the hybrid version is reviewed separately) is broken down into five trim levels: S, SE, SEL, Titanium and V6 Sport. Think of the S and the SE trim levels as the base, with the SEL and the Titanium topping the ladder. The V6 Sport model adds a particularly powerful engine along with a long list of standard features and unique styling details. If you're looking for more bang for your buck, the Fusion S and SE make a good deal of sense. They come standard with items such as a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, power front seats, and satellite radio. This year, a suite of driver safety aids are also standard, including blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation. There's also Ford's new optional Co-Pilot360 Assist system, which adds optional adaptive cruise control even at the base S trim level. Aside from the standard equipment, there's a combination of stand-alone options and packages, many of which are available across multiple trim levels. Prices for the Fusion will vary based on the trim level you want, the engine you choose (paired with front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive) and the number of creature comforts to go along with those choices. There are four engines to choose from when you include the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and comfort items such as ventilated seats, upgraded leather upholstery and sport suspension can all drive the price up. Compared to rivals, though, that's pretty much the norm. When you put similar trim levels up against competitors, the Fusion is within a few hundred dollars, in either direction, of the segment leaders. On the upper trim levels, such as the Titanium and the V6 Sport, you'll be paying top dollar for this four-door Ford, but build quality and materials meet or surpass the standards set by many entry-level luxury cars. So, in short, the added price might just be worth it if you're looking to supplant a luxury car with something more unconventional. So whether you're looking for a basic, no-frills version of the 2019 Ford Fusion or a decked-out top-of-the-line version, Edmunds can help you find the perfect one for your garage.

2019 Ford Fusion Overview

The 2019 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion ?

2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,115 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,387 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,387 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,728 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 9.5 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,835 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,252 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,252 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,583 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 13.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,125 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Fusion for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,311 .

Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,943 .

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

