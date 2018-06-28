2019 Ford Fusion
What’s new
- New front and rear fascia
- New Co-Pilot360 safety package
- Revised feature and trim availability
- Part of the second Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Great combination of sharp handling and a composed ride
- Quiet interior with an elegant design and high-quality materials
- Abundance of available advanced safety equipment
- Optional all-wheel drive for cold-weather climates
- Standard tech interface more frustrating to use than some rivals' systems
- Underwhelming acceleration from base engine
- Real-world fuel economy doesn't always match EPA estimates
Which Fusion does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The Honda Accord, the Mazda 6 and the Toyota Camry have all either been thoroughly updated or completely redesigned in the last year. They're getting most of the attention this year, and rightly so. But the 2019 Ford Fusion still has enough appeal to make it a respectable choice for a midsize sedan.
Ford has kept its aging Fusion fresh over the years with various updates. This year, for instance, there's slightly updated styling and more standard equipment. We also like most of what Ford puts under the hood. The base 2.5-liter engine is a bit underwhelming, but there are three upgraded engines to choose from, including a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that packs a serious punch. On the technology front, the Fusion's Sync 3 infotainment system is one of the better ones you'll find.
Overall, the 2019 Ford Fusion is still a midsize sedan we'd recommend. Whether you're going with the frugal base model or the sporty V6 configuration, there's something for just about everyone.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ford Fusion as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans, as well as one of the Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Ford Fusion models
The 2019 Ford Fusion is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in five trim levels: S, SE, SEL, Titanium and V6 Sport. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid (known as the Fusion Energi) are reviewed separately. The base S is reasonably well-equipped, while the SE and the SEL come with a few more creature comforts. The Titanium and the V6 Sport are equipped with all sorts of upgraded features and different engines for added performance.
The base Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (173 hp, 174 lb-ft), front-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a 4.2-inch center screen, a CD player and a USB port. Also standard is a suite of drive safety aids (Co-Pilot360 Protect) that includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist.
The only option available on the S model is Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist system. It adds dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded 8-inch center touchscreen with navigation, Ford's Sync 3 voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, adaptive cruise control, and two USB ports.
The Fusion SE gets all of the standard equipment on the S plus a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (181 hp, 185 lb-ft) with automatic engine stop-start to help save fuel, 17-inch wheels, exterior keypad entry, power-adjustable front seats, rear heat ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. It also has the previously mentioned 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the two USB ports and navigation as standard. An optional SE Appearance package adds 18-inch black-painted wheels, special interior trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The Co-Pilot360 Assist option is also available on the SE and adds adaptive cruise control and navigation. The Fusion SE is also available with all-wheel drive, which automatically adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (240 hp, 270 lb-ft), 18-inch wheels, heated front seats and heated side mirrors.
The Fusion SEL builds on the SE by adding LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, heated mirrors, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an 11-speaker premium sound system. The SEL can also be equipped with the Co-Pilot360 Assist package.
The Fusion Titanium gets all of the SEL's standard features, plus the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, ambient interior lighting, heated and ventilated sport front seats, inflatable rear seat belts, Co-Pilot360 Assist, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system and HD radio.
If you're looking for a sporty version of the Fusion that still has some top-end features, the V6 Sport starts with features from the SEL and adds a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine (325 hp, 350 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a different grille, 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, a rear spoiler, adjustable suspension dampers, leather and simulated suede upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, the 12-speaker Sony audio system, an automated parking system for parallel and perpendicular parking, and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fusion SE EcoBoost (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Fusion has received some revisions, including the addition of optional adaptive cruise control across the lineup and the elimination of a couple option packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ford Fusion, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking8.5
Steering6.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality7.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space9.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Voice control9.0
Sponsored cars related to the Fusion
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Fusion.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- road noise
- handling & steering
- interior
- ride quality
- safety
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- lights
- acceleration
- climate control
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- doors
- wheels & tires
- comfort
- technology
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned my current Fusion for about two months and I love it. I purchased an SE with the Appearance package, which adds fog lights, 18” painted alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and an upgraded cloth/vinyl interior. For 2019, the 1.5L Ecoboost engine is standard in the SE and I find it to be more than adequate for my needs, providing plenty of power for city driving as well as highway driving. I love having the paddle shifters, although I haven’t done much “sport mode” driving with them, I do use them regularly to force a downshift when engine revs are low. I find the ride to be very comfortable with supportive front seats and a very quiet interior. For 2019, Ford added the co-pilot 360 package to all Fusions, adding blind spot notifications, front collision warning, rain sensing wipers and auto high beam headlights. The telematic modem not only enables and in vehicle hotspot but paired with the FordPass app, enables you to lock, unlock and remotely start the vehicle, using your phone.
I travel a lot and of course drive a lot of rentals I wanted to take some time to let you know this is one of the best sedans I have driven for 2019. The reviewer compares it to the Accord, 6 and Camry I put it more on par with the Kia Optima which this car matches in value and tech but the fusion blows it away in performance even the base model. I can't get over how roomy and comfortable it feels in the front, as for the tech features when you pick up a rental you have to set it all up sometimes this takes a few minutes sometimes 20 minutes the fusion is very user friendly on the tech side. The Camry although reliable and with excellent exterior design feels so blocky and cheap on the inside performance also sucks unless your get the expensive xsc model. If you are thinking of buying a good daily driver this sedan should be a serious contender on your list.
Sure, I could have paid a little more for another model, but the S model is more than adequate to get me from a to b and it has almost all of the safety features that a more expensive model has. While the pick up is not the greatest, it most definitely holds it own on the open road. I am more than pleased with my choice, the car is classy looking, turns a lot of heads and is just a joy to drive. My favorite feature is the reactive head lights, simply genius. I highly recommend!
Had a 2014 ford fusion loved it but wanted something different so traded in for a VW Passat in 2016. A few months ago I traded that off for a new 2019 ford fusion SE. I drive a lot of different cars for work and I can say the ford fusion is the best in its class
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,120
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,840
|MPG
|21 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$32,065
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$40,015
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion safety features:
- Ford's MyKey
- Uses multiple keys to set parameters for secondary drivers, such as teens and valets.
- Lane Keeping System
- Makes minor corrections to steering when the car senses you are drifting out of your lane.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Warns the driver of an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well. It's standard on all Fusions.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion vs. the competition
Ford Fusion vs. Ford Focus
The Ford Focus is a bit like the Fusion's peppy little brother. It's smaller, it comes in both hatchback and sedan form and, much like the Fusion, it has appealing modern tech. The Focus is also less expensive, which will be appealing if you want a lower monthly payment. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Focus ST.
Ford Fusion vs. Toyota Camry
The recently redesigned Toyota Camry is one of the vehicles to beat in the midsize sedan segment. It's stylish and comfortable and has an appealing mix of technology and safety features. This newest Camry still offers an optional V6 engine, but the Ford V6 Sport is more powerful. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.
Ford Fusion vs. Honda Accord
The Fusion has its work cut out for it in this matchup. The redesigned Honda Accord is our favorite in the class because of its sharp handling, sleek look and impressive technology features. The Fusion has a lot going for it, but it can come off as somewhat dated in comparison to the newer Accord.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Fusion?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fusion:
- New front and rear fascia
- New Co-Pilot360 safety package
- Revised feature and trim availability
- Part of the second Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Fusion a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fusion?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fusion is the 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,840.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,120
- S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,840
- SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,065
- Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $40,015
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,340
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,580
- Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,340
- SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,775
What are the different models of Ford Fusion?
More about the 2019 Ford Fusion
Even with this year's mild styling update, the 2019 Ford Fusion is a midsize sedan that hasn't changed much on the outside. Most of the updates underneath the skin, however, keep it competitive in a segment with plenty of brand rivalry. The standard Fusion (the hybrid version is reviewed separately) is broken down into five trim levels: S, SE, SEL, Titanium and V6 Sport. Think of the S and the SE trim levels as the base, with the SEL and the Titanium topping the ladder. The V6 Sport model adds a particularly powerful engine along with a long list of standard features and unique styling details.
If you're looking for more bang for your buck, the Fusion S and SE make a good deal of sense. They come standard with items such as a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, power front seats, and satellite radio. This year, a suite of driver safety aids are also standard, including blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation.
There's also Ford's new optional Co-Pilot360 Assist system, which adds optional adaptive cruise control even at the base S trim level. Aside from the standard equipment, there's a combination of stand-alone options and packages, many of which are available across multiple trim levels.
Prices for the Fusion will vary based on the trim level you want, the engine you choose (paired with front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive) and the number of creature comforts to go along with those choices. There are four engines to choose from when you include the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and comfort items such as ventilated seats, upgraded leather upholstery and sport suspension can all drive the price up. Compared to rivals, though, that's pretty much the norm. When you put similar trim levels up against competitors, the Fusion is within a few hundred dollars, in either direction, of the segment leaders.
On the upper trim levels, such as the Titanium and the V6 Sport, you'll be paying top dollar for this four-door Ford, but build quality and materials meet or surpass the standards set by many entry-level luxury cars. So, in short, the added price might just be worth it if you're looking to supplant a luxury car with something more unconventional. So whether you're looking for a basic, no-frills version of the 2019 Ford Fusion or a decked-out top-of-the-line version, Edmunds can help you find the perfect one for your garage.
2019 Ford Fusion Overview
The 2019 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fusion and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fusion featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion?
2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,115. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,387 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,387 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,728.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 9.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,835. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,252 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,252 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,583.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Ford Fusions are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,125 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Fusion.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Fusion for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,311.
Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,943.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fusion?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2019 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 Ford Expedition
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7