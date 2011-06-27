Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Consumer Reviews

Slow but Spectacular George Donovan , 11/18/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Sure, it lacks quickness and the trunk fits a few groceries as the known downsides but, everything else about this car is just fantastic and I am very satisfied with this car. I really enjoy the electric capability of this car. About 2/3 of my 1600 miles so far are electric. Sure, I wish it had more electric range but for the price of the vehicle it is fine....and I never have to worry about finding a charging station. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Should be a bestseller New Englander , 02/16/2017 SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Two generations ago Ford Fusion was basically a modernized K Car. It was solid, but boring. Last gen featured the curvy new Aston Martin design. Big step up, comfortable, nice ride, Sync and Sync 2 was a disaster. With this latest refresh and Sync 3 they really nailed it. There are so many thoughtful touches like the door unlocks by touching the handle and there are lights underneath the side view mirrors so that you can see where you are stepping out. The ride is Lexus quiet, and I would argue the powertrain is smoother. With the Energi you guve up trunk space, so if this is your only car, it probably won't work for you. But as a second car or commuter car, it's pretty perfect. You only get about 14-20 miles per charge but that's still good enough for around town driving before the engine kicks in. With holiday incentives and the fed credit it came out the same price as the standard hybrid model, so I went with this for the extra gas savings. Check it out, you won't be disappointed.

Great electric/hybrid sedan Nick selectric glide , 02/18/2017 SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful UPDATE: I have 21000 miles on the car over 21 months. I can get 45 MPG in Hybrid mode and 70 MPG combined when using half my miles in electric mood. Without AC or heat running I can get 28 miles on a charge in local driving. Heat uses more battery power than AC. I use hybrid on the highway and electric in local traffic to optimize efficiency. In winter I use hybrid in the morning when it is very cold/ heater blasting and electric in the afternoon. Or you can place it in automatic and the car will run like any other car. The car is quite, transmission is incredibly smooth and transition from electric to gas engine and back is seamless. Car in all electric mode is quick from 0-30 but very slow from 30-60. This is expected though. Hybrid power is as good as any non turbo 4 cylinder. Ride is very smooth but handling suffers a little due to added weight of electric/hybrid. No mechanical or other issues so far - has been running like a fine tuned clock. The electric AC seems to be very good at quickly cooling the car . If you travel less than 25 miles a day you can go all electric all the time (or 50 miles if you have a charger at work). Ford is dealing on these cars plus the $4100 federal tax rebate and it is one great commuter car. Great commuter car - gas mileage is incredible for a mid size sedan. I have had the car for over 2 months and have 1800 miles on it. I am getting very close to the EPA figures of 42 MPG in hybrid mode (that is both city driving and highway driving) and 22 miles per battery charge . If you use the heater on cold days you will only get 18 miles per charge. You can switch to three modes - automatic, Electric only - EV, or hybrid mode.. Plus Ford dealers are giving great rebates plus the $4200 federal tax credit I paid almost the same as a regular Fusion with the same options. Electric mode is amazing for driving around town. I can go the entire weekend without using the gas engine. Electric mode (EV) is quick from 0-30 but slow from 30-60. But this car was made for high gas mileage and a great ride. Change between electric and gas engine is seamless - it is truly amazing. Of course you only get half the trunk space but I already knew that. Handling around turns is not as good as the 4cyl Fusion but it is still good. This is a heavy car so the handling is not as responsive as the 4cyl Fusion but the ride is just as good. ( I rented a 4cyl Fusion for two weeks and did a lot of driving in it). Overall I think this car is a great value with the dealer rebates and Federal tax credit.

Great Car Needs A Few Minor Tweeks Franz Robert , 11/30/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought one recently and I love car. I am averaging over 600 miles a tank as well. My previous car was a 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Navigation and while the 2017 Fusion Energi Platinum is a nice upgrade, there are a few things that Ford needs to address (I'm hoping someone from Ford looks at this for feedback. Even though it's minor). The antenna is dated. Most new cars now have a shark fin antenna and this one doesn't. The SiriusXM radio system loses its signal way too often from blind spots compared to my old Accord's SirusXM radio system that came out almost a decade ago. The navigation's layout for when heading to a destination doesn't read as smoothly as Honda's. Last, the Navigation's address book is a disaster compared to Honda's. 1) there's only one folder to save addresses instead of two; 2) the saved entries aren't able to be alphabetized; 3) There's a space limit on number of addresses that can be saved. I believe it's 45 addresses which isn't a lot for me because I'm in sales and use my car all the time. I can't imagine that much space in a computer is needed to save an address?