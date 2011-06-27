Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,705
|$15,056
|$16,593
|Clean
|$13,314
|$14,637
|$16,102
|Average
|$12,533
|$13,800
|$15,120
|Rough
|$11,751
|$12,962
|$14,137
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,510
|$15,962
|$17,613
|Clean
|$14,096
|$15,518
|$17,091
|Average
|$13,269
|$14,630
|$16,049
|Rough
|$12,442
|$13,742
|$15,006
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,488
|$20,247
|$22,251
|Clean
|$17,961
|$19,684
|$21,593
|Average
|$16,907
|$18,557
|$20,276
|Rough
|$15,853
|$17,431
|$18,958