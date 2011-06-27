Used 2015 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

Third One Dave , 12/29/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Have owned 3, a 2007 SES, a 2010 SEL and now a 2015 Titanium. I have found all three to be what I expected. Good all around drivers with some minor issues but no major ones. My iPhone connected well and works well. Mileage is good, around town so far is 29-30 MPG and freeway looks to approach 40 MPG. While intended to be our run around town car, it is comfortable enough to travel in. Instrument cluster initially confusing but now is OK. I do not understand why you can reset the "Oil Life" but can't find a percentage left... Makes no sense to me. Vehicle is smooth on the road and quiet on the freeway. I have not noticed any clutch issues, my guess is that they have been corrected. Have had the vehicle for a bit over a month and have a quiet rattle in the rear that is not always noticeable. I may take it in but I get easily frustrated with the "No problem found" response from dealers. Overall, I would recommend this car to those considering something in this segment. I now have 18K miles on the vehicle. The "Clutch Issue" reared its ugly head. Took it into the dealership and to my surprise, they worked on it in earnest to correct the problem. Result: The entire clutch assy was replaced. Approximately 10K miles have passed and the clutch seems to be working OK. I hear some rattling once and awhile from the new clutch but the jerking is gone. I can live with it. Most people would not notice it. It is my understanding that the next version of the Focus will be manufactured in China. That means that this will be my last Focus. I will probably look at something from GM if Ford does not have a North American alternative. Follow up... Overall, I am still happy with the vehicle. My one and only major complaint is the transmission. Specifically, the clutch. It is an automatic and has (I am told ) a double dry clutch. What ever they did in the design of this thing was / is a major muck up. Lots of judder at take off from a standing start. All other gears shift fine. This issue will not make me shy away from Ford, but it is a major nuisance. Whoever is responsible for this at Ford should be taken out to the woodshed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded a 2014 for a 2015 SJ , 08/30/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful This is our third Focus. First was a 2005 which was very economical to drive. Bought a 2014 SE automatic last year and liked it but there were a couple of options I wished I'd gotten with it. A couple of things I didn't like about the '14 were no 12V plug on the dash and no lock buttons on the doors. Traded it in for the 2015 SE this year and glad I did. Everything I didn't like on the 2014 was corrected on the 2015, 12V plug on the dash, lock buttons on the doors, etc. I had no problems with the shifting on the 2014. Not as smooth as a full size car but it it shifted fine for the 12,000 miles I had on it. You have to realize even though it's an automatic you feel it shift like a standard. If you don't like power shifting get a Fusion. The 2015 does seem to shift smoother than the 2014 and has the manual shift paddles which I tried and they work but for me the Focus shift points are fine in automatic so I wont use the paddles much if ever. I got the 2.0L engine for the power with larger wheels and get a steady 34 mpg around town. Longer trips on the highway I get a little better (mid to high 30s) but don't hold back on the speed. This car handles great. I drove others in this class Toyota/Honda/VW and this one is the most fun to drive. Electronics work fine and blue tooth and USB work as they should. Sync voice commands are still a challenge if you don't speak clearly. I like having both the analog and digital gauges on the 2015 (the 2014 only had an analog spedo). The heat/AC controls are great on the 2015 as there is a individual on/off button for everything including each vent/defrost. No more trying to figure out which position on a dial to use to heat your feet and the windshield at the same time. All in all the 2015 hatch is fun to drive, handles and looks great, and has enough room for our two large dogs in the back. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded my Audi A5 for a 2015 Focus Titanium Scott , 11/02/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful After owning the Audi for less than 2 years, I decided that I didn't want to own it when the warranty ran out. I tested Toyotas, Mazda, and Kia. I was more impressed with the Focus than any of these, but still a bit hesitant to go from an Audi to a Ford. Well, I couldn't be happier. While it doesn't have all the pep of the turbo on the A5, it handles just as well, is actually quieter riding, and has better navigation. Added benefits are regular gas, better mileage, and a lower car payment! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 3rd Focus sanfla52 , 05/12/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Focus. I decided to buy "new" this time, having bought used before and the cars were great. This one is great also in most ways. However, I do NOT like the transmission. The hesitation felt on acceleration is a big issue for me. Both of my previous Focus vehicles had quick acceleration. This one will too...but if you push past the "hesitation" then it REVS up to 3500 rpm and goes back down again, which I also do not like. When I bought this car I thought with it being new and the fact that I don't drive much that this might be my "last" car, now it will depend on how much I can tolerate that hesitation issue. No option to choose 4 cyl auto transmission which I have. UPDATE 5/2016: After contacting the dealer where I bought the car, and Ford itself and both telling me that the transmission has a "unique" response I thought I was stuck with it. It started getting worse and in March I went to a different Ford dealer. After testing, the clutch in my transmission "failed". The part was on national "back order" for 8-10 weeks. It was repaired last week and running really well now. My gas mileage has increased dramatically. For anyone with transmission issues on your Focus and not getting resolution from Ford, there is a law firm that is putting together a class action suit against Ford, you can contact them at www.attorneyzim.com. One other thing: I'm having an ongoing issue with a fuel odor that is very strong at times, it is intermittent, I can't make it happen and I can't get the dealer to take the situation seriously. My next "Ford" battle! Update November 2016: I don't drive a lot so after owning this car 1 1/2 years I have only 13,000 miles on it. The transmission issue is okay, my mileage dropped quite a bit for a while. Now I can get better pick up but I have to push it a little harder also and tolerate the revving up of the engine to do so, it sounds like a sports car when doing so. Not a sound I enjoy, I like relatively quiet cars. Regarding the fuel odor mentioned previously, it continues...been to two different places both of which tell me there is nothing they can do unless it's happening while the car is at their shop. The overall testing of the car says it's okay. But the intermittent odor continues, although now the smell isn't just a gasoline odor, it smells more like grease and gasoline...I have to turn my a/c up to max to shut off the outside air and therefore, also the odor. I've written to Ford about it and they offer solution. Update: 11/15/17 I no longer own this vehicle, traded it in 2 months ago. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse