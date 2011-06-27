Used 2015 Ford Focus S Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322.4/446.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|Exterior Protection Package
|yes
|Focus Graphic Package
|yes
|Cargo Management Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Area Protector
|yes
|Stainless Steel Door-Sill Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|178.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2932 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|71.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|195/65R15 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
