Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Waco - Waco / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Audio System Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Medium Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Metallic Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet Waco's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS with 123,817mi. This Chevrolet includes: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS JET BLACK/MEDIUM TITANIUM, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SILVER ICE METALLIC ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel LPO, CARGO NET *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Chevrolet Cruze LS is economically and environmentally smart. Chevrolet clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze: The compact sedan segment is a crowded one, and Chevrolet is strengthening its game with the 2013 Cruze. Cabin noise is mostly absent, thanks to triple-seal doors, a laminated windshield and hydraulic engine mounts. And with an available 138-hp turbocharged engine with direct injection, it's possible to achieve excellent fuel economy with a sporty feel. Riding on a proven global platform, the Cruze takes the fight directly to the competition-- the Honda Civic, Hyundai Accent, Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra. This model sets itself apart with quiet cabin, quality interior materials, Attractive, edgy styling, efficient turbocharged power, and competent, well-handling chassis All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1PA5SH6D7223709

Stock: D7223709

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020