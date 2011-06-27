Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,329
|$5,741
|$6,996
|Clean
|$4,075
|$5,410
|$6,569
|Average
|$3,567
|$4,747
|$5,714
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,085
|$4,859
Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,422
|$7,059
|$8,522
|Clean
|$5,104
|$6,652
|$8,001
|Average
|$4,467
|$5,838
|$6,960
|Rough
|$3,831
|$5,023
|$5,919
Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,285
|$7,352
|$8,350
|Clean
|$5,916
|$6,928
|$7,840
|Average
|$5,178
|$6,080
|$6,819
|Rough
|$4,440
|$5,232
|$5,799
Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,785
|$5,113
|$6,289
|Clean
|$3,562
|$4,818
|$5,905
|Average
|$3,118
|$4,228
|$5,136
|Rough
|$2,674
|$3,638
|$4,368
Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,517
|$5,967
|$7,258
|Clean
|$4,252
|$5,623
|$6,815
|Average
|$3,721
|$4,935
|$5,928
|Rough
|$3,191
|$4,246
|$5,041
Estimated values
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,704
|$7,332
|$8,791
|Clean
|$5,369
|$6,909
|$8,253
|Average
|$4,699
|$6,063
|$7,179
|Rough
|$4,030
|$5,217
|$6,105