Used 2013 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

2013 Focus SE sts_pa , 02/10/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought this 2013 Focus SE hatch new 2 years ago and have experienced zero issues with it. Chassis is sublime and engine provides adequate power while returning >30 mpg and easily over 40 on the highway. Interior has too much hard plastic, but that's expected at this price. I love the cloth seats and the hatch holds tons of stuff. The powershift automatic has unpleasant characteristics at low speeds (chattering, lurching), but works great when pressed. Ford seems to deliver the best driving compact in the segment at this price IMHO. Hoping the reliability stays good going forward. I sold my Focus after 4 years so this is the final review for 45000 miles of ownership. Ford rebuilt the powershift transmission which helped, but did not eliminate the occasional shuddering issues. This is the only bad thing about the car (considering the price) and only problem I encountered. The ride/handling was very good, the engine had decent power and the mpg was outstanding. The back seats are tight, but the hatch holds plenty of cargo and the layout and controls are good. Seat comfort was great and the car was actually pretty fun to drive.

Transmission Problem Fixed! Brian , 10/15/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful We own a 2013 Focus SE & Focus Titanium - both have had the transmission problems as many have experienced. A few weeks ago my dealer informed me of the TCM recall for both - had them both done and car shifts and drives 110% better - I can squeal the tires on take off (huge improvement from the sluggish, hesitant shifting between 1st & 2nd gear).

The Focus SFE is a Fuel Sipper cadrvr4 , 10/25/2012 32 of 34 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2013 Ford Focus SFE in September 2012 and have driven it 1,200 miles so far. No problems at all. This model is a Focus with SE trim to which the optional SFE (Super Fuel Economy) package is added. For 2012 the SFE package cost $495. For 2013 the SFE package adds only $95 to the cost of the vehicle making the additional fuel savings over the SE a no-brainer. We recently got 42 MPG on 70-mile highway trip. 32-33 MPG is typical for our combined driving. The dual clutch transmission (DCT) drives like an automatic transmission but is actually a fuel-saving automated manual transmission. Great materials, inside and out: best in class. LLR tires by Continental handle very well.

Some good, some bad Dan , 11/03/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful The bad: The dual clutch transmission on this model was a shaky at first, literally. I took it to the dealer and they replaced the clutch and the car has been running great since. Additionally, the Ford Sync technology is faulty at best. It reads my phone about 1/2-2/3 of the time and has trouble switching between bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary. The good: great AC and heater, comfortable front seats. Good storage with the hatchback. Handles great, good gas mileage, good price tag. For a 4 cylinder it's really fun to drive. Bottom line: with a different transmission I would definitely get this car. With the current one I'm definitely thinking of selling.