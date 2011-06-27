  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Focus
5(32%)4(20%)3(15%)2(14%)1(19%)
3.3
315 reviews
List Price Range
$4,900 - $10,598
Two thumbs down for ford!

David, 05/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
77 of 80 people found this review helpful

Been sent in for transmission issues 4 times since first purchased new in 2012. Everything from grinding slipping and rolling backwards no repairs every worked just told that's how it works , now at 56k miles the transmission quit completely! Radio repairs multiple times now it just flashes " indexing " car should have been recalled. Nobody in their right mind would own or purchase this unit.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Poor reliability and performance

samc, 12/22/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
71 of 74 people found this review helpful

2012 Focus spent $22K new, has 37,000 miles and the transmission needs to be rebuilt, Ford is covering the repair. Passenger window motor is gone and needs to be replaced. the Passenger front seat adjustment mechanism is broke. I would not by a Ford their reliability is terrible . Big mistake on my part.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Fool me once

Hong, 12/20/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
415 of 445 people found this review helpful

Lemon law attorneys... All issues resolved!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2012 Ford Focus- don't buy.

Christie Andryc, 04/06/2016
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

My car has transmission problems. Every single time I start and stop the car shudders and hesitates. The car is unsafe to drive. Also the car's cruise control broke within 3 months of owning the car, it was fixed and then broke again a month later. And hasn't worked in 2 years. This car is junk. I have taken it to three different ford dealerships and they refused to fix the problem. They would tell me there was nothing wrong with the transmission it was the way I drive. Every time I took it in for the cruise control Ford would tell me that they were unable to fix the problem because the cruise was working that day, when it never worked for me. They refused to fix the problems and I finally ran out of a warranty and gave up. I don't have the money to pay to have this car fixed when I bought a brand new car I college to not have to worry about getting work done to a car. This has been the biggest disappointment and I just want them to be recalled. Ford owes it to all the customers that are currently stuck with this car and paying big money for a car that doesn't work. I don't not feel safe allowing my family in the car because it is too dangerous to drive. It stresses me out on a daily basis having to drive this car and never knowing when it's going to stop working. I have been having these problems since I bought the car in July of 2012.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Transmission Issues

mpainton, 08/18/2012
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Focus Titanium after careful research. I had major transmission issues within the 1st 3 days. It will take 6 to 8 weeks to get the necessary parts, which will be made outside of the US. The transmission hesitated so badly that I was stuck entering into traffic and almost caused an accident. Very scary . . . I was told by the Ford mechanic that he clutch, bearings and other parts were faulty and designed badly.

