Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,495
|$5,979
|$7,191
|Clean
|$4,208
|$5,603
|$6,717
|Average
|$3,634
|$4,852
|$5,771
|Rough
|$3,060
|$4,100
|$4,824
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$4,655
|$5,686
|Clean
|$3,170
|$4,362
|$5,311
|Average
|$2,738
|$3,777
|$4,563
|Rough
|$2,305
|$3,192
|$3,814
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,632
|$6,091
|$7,285
|Clean
|$4,336
|$5,708
|$6,805
|Average
|$3,745
|$4,943
|$5,846
|Rough
|$3,153
|$4,177
|$4,887
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,138
|$5,521
|$6,649
|Clean
|$3,874
|$5,174
|$6,211
|Average
|$3,345
|$4,480
|$5,336
|Rough
|$2,817
|$3,786
|$4,461
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,654
|$4,952
|$6,010
|Clean
|$3,421
|$4,641
|$5,614
|Average
|$2,954
|$4,019
|$4,823
|Rough
|$2,487
|$3,396
|$4,032
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus BEV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,952
|$6,989
|$7,877
|Clean
|$5,571
|$6,549
|$7,358
|Average
|$4,811
|$5,671
|$6,321
|Rough
|$4,051
|$4,793
|$5,284
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,779
|$5,106
|$6,186
|Clean
|$3,538
|$4,785
|$5,779
|Average
|$3,055
|$4,143
|$4,965
|Rough
|$2,572
|$3,502
|$4,150
Estimated values
2012 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,290
|$5,715
|$6,880
|Clean
|$4,016
|$5,356
|$6,428
|Average
|$3,468
|$4,638
|$5,522
|Rough
|$2,920
|$3,920
|$4,616