Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,727
|$3,290
|Clean
|$1,515
|$2,465
|$2,976
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,940
|$2,348
|Rough
|$851
|$1,415
|$1,720
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,705
|$3,293
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,444
|$2,978
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,924
|$2,350
|Rough
|$817
|$1,404
|$1,721
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,813
|$3,432
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,543
|$3,104
|Average
|$1,171
|$2,002
|$2,449
|Rough
|$843
|$1,460
|$1,794
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,342
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,116
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,666
|$2,012
|Rough
|$737
|$1,215
|$1,473
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,952
|$3,593
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,668
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,239
|$2,100
|$2,564
|Rough
|$891
|$1,532
|$1,878
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$3,072
|$3,696
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,777
|$3,343
|Average
|$1,348
|$2,186
|$2,637
|Rough
|$970
|$1,595
|$1,932
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$3,126
|$3,750
|Clean
|$1,773
|$2,825
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,224
|$2,676
|Rough
|$996
|$1,622
|$1,960
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,768
|$3,322
|Clean
|$1,569
|$2,502
|$3,005
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,970
|$2,371
|Rough
|$881
|$1,437
|$1,736
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,754
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,489
|$3,021
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,959
|$2,383
|Rough
|$844
|$1,430
|$1,746
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$2,502
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,262
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,780
|$2,166
|Rough
|$765
|$1,299
|$1,587
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,318
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,095
|$2,473
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,649
|$1,951
|Rough
|$783
|$1,203
|$1,429
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,615
|$3,152
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,363
|$2,851
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,860
|$2,250
|Rough
|$818
|$1,357
|$1,648