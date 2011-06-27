  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,727$3,290
Clean$1,515$2,465$2,976
Average$1,183$1,940$2,348
Rough$851$1,415$1,720
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,705$3,293
Clean$1,455$2,444$2,978
Average$1,136$1,924$2,350
Rough$817$1,404$1,721
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,813$3,432
Clean$1,500$2,543$3,104
Average$1,171$2,002$2,449
Rough$843$1,460$1,794
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$2,342$2,819
Clean$1,312$2,116$2,550
Average$1,024$1,666$2,012
Rough$737$1,215$1,473
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,760$2,952$3,593
Clean$1,587$2,668$3,250
Average$1,239$2,100$2,564
Rough$891$1,532$1,878
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$3,072$3,696
Clean$1,727$2,777$3,343
Average$1,348$2,186$2,637
Rough$970$1,595$1,932
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,967$3,126$3,750
Clean$1,773$2,825$3,392
Average$1,384$2,224$2,676
Rough$996$1,622$1,960
2006 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,768$3,322
Clean$1,569$2,502$3,005
Average$1,225$1,970$2,371
Rough$881$1,437$1,736
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,754$3,340
Clean$1,504$2,489$3,021
Average$1,174$1,959$2,383
Rough$844$1,430$1,746
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,512$2,502$3,036
Clean$1,362$2,262$2,746
Average$1,064$1,780$2,166
Rough$765$1,299$1,587
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,548$2,318$2,734
Clean$1,395$2,095$2,473
Average$1,089$1,649$1,951
Rough$783$1,203$1,429
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,617$2,615$3,152
Clean$1,457$2,363$2,851
Average$1,138$1,860$2,250
Rough$818$1,357$1,648
FAQ

The value of a used 2006 Ford Focus ranges from $737 to $2,819, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.