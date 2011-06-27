Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,514
|$22,651
|$26,073
|Clean
|$16,417
|$21,219
|$24,381
|Average
|$14,223
|$18,354
|$20,996
|Rough
|$12,029
|$15,489
|$17,612
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,734
|$19,277
|$22,300
|Clean
|$13,811
|$18,058
|$20,852
|Average
|$11,965
|$15,620
|$17,958
|Rough
|$10,120
|$13,182
|$15,063
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,680
|$15,310
|$17,724
|Clean
|$10,948
|$14,342
|$16,574
|Average
|$9,485
|$12,406
|$14,273
|Rough
|$8,022
|$10,469
|$11,972
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,092
|$14,721
|$17,133
|Clean
|$10,398
|$13,790
|$16,021
|Average
|$9,008
|$11,928
|$13,797
|Rough
|$7,619
|$10,067
|$11,573
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,929
|$16,301
|$18,553
|Clean
|$12,120
|$15,270
|$17,349
|Average
|$10,500
|$13,208
|$14,940
|Rough
|$8,881
|$11,147
|$12,532
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,306
|$8,731
|$9,693
|Clean
|$6,849
|$8,179
|$9,064
|Average
|$5,933
|$7,075
|$7,806
|Rough
|$5,018
|$5,970
|$6,548
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,883
|$13,580
|$16,031
|Clean
|$9,264
|$12,722
|$14,991
|Average
|$8,026
|$11,004
|$12,910
|Rough
|$6,788
|$9,287
|$10,829
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,391
|$15,576
|$17,705
|Clean
|$11,615
|$14,591
|$16,556
|Average
|$10,063
|$12,621
|$14,258
|Rough
|$8,511
|$10,651
|$11,959
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,655
|$16,961
|$19,820
|Clean
|$11,862
|$15,888
|$18,533
|Average
|$10,277
|$13,743
|$15,960
|Rough
|$8,692
|$11,598
|$13,388
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,837
|$15,465
|$17,879
|Clean
|$11,095
|$14,487
|$16,718
|Average
|$9,613
|$12,531
|$14,398
|Rough
|$8,130
|$10,575
|$12,077
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,599
|$15,261
|$17,696
|Clean
|$10,872
|$14,296
|$16,547
|Average
|$9,419
|$12,366
|$14,250
|Rough
|$7,967
|$10,436
|$11,953
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,336
|$15,512
|$17,635
|Clean
|$11,563
|$14,531
|$16,490
|Average
|$10,018
|$12,569
|$14,201
|Rough
|$8,473
|$10,608
|$11,912
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,138
|$16,680
|$19,690
|Clean
|$11,378
|$15,626
|$18,412
|Average
|$9,858
|$13,516
|$15,856
|Rough
|$8,337
|$11,406
|$13,300
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,006
|$17,873
|$21,097
|Clean
|$12,191
|$16,743
|$19,727
|Average
|$10,562
|$14,482
|$16,989
|Rough
|$8,933
|$12,222
|$14,250
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,977
|$15,084
|$17,805
|Clean
|$10,289
|$14,130
|$16,649
|Average
|$8,914
|$12,222
|$14,338
|Rough
|$7,539
|$10,315
|$12,027
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,924
|$15,011
|$17,719
|Clean
|$10,240
|$14,062
|$16,569
|Average
|$8,872
|$12,163
|$14,269
|Rough
|$7,503
|$10,265
|$11,969
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,527
|$17,477
|$20,108
|Clean
|$12,680
|$16,372
|$18,803
|Average
|$10,985
|$14,162
|$16,192
|Rough
|$9,291
|$11,951
|$13,582
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,603
|$16,712
|$19,444
|Clean
|$11,814
|$15,656
|$18,182
|Average
|$10,235
|$13,542
|$15,658
|Rough
|$8,656
|$11,428
|$13,134
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,582
|$16,344
|$18,849
|Clean
|$11,794
|$15,310
|$17,625
|Average
|$10,218
|$13,243
|$15,178
|Rough
|$8,642
|$11,176
|$12,732
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,227
|$16,802
|$19,833
|Clean
|$11,461
|$15,740
|$18,546
|Average
|$9,929
|$13,615
|$15,971
|Rough
|$8,398
|$11,490
|$13,397
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,880
|$15,074
|$17,206
|Clean
|$11,136
|$14,121
|$16,089
|Average
|$9,648
|$12,214
|$13,856
|Rough
|$8,159
|$10,308
|$11,622
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,329
|$16,147
|$18,688
|Clean
|$11,556
|$15,126
|$17,475
|Average
|$10,012
|$13,084
|$15,049
|Rough
|$8,468
|$11,042
|$12,623
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,283
|$19,627
|$23,167
|Clean
|$13,389
|$18,385
|$21,664
|Average
|$11,600
|$15,903
|$18,656
|Rough
|$9,810
|$13,421
|$15,649
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,553
|$13,682
|$15,768
|Clean
|$9,892
|$12,817
|$14,744
|Average
|$8,570
|$11,087
|$12,697
|Rough
|$7,248
|$9,356
|$10,651
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,556
|$14,505
|$17,122
|Clean
|$9,895
|$13,588
|$16,011
|Average
|$8,573
|$11,753
|$13,788
|Rough
|$7,251
|$9,919
|$11,565
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,181
|$13,990
|$16,513
|Clean
|$9,543
|$13,105
|$15,442
|Average
|$8,268
|$11,336
|$13,298
|Rough
|$6,993
|$9,567
|$11,154
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,755
|$13,406
|$15,824
|Clean
|$9,144
|$12,558
|$14,797
|Average
|$7,922
|$10,863
|$12,743
|Rough
|$6,700
|$9,167
|$10,689
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,059
|$16,317
|$18,495
|Clean
|$12,242
|$15,285
|$17,294
|Average
|$10,606
|$13,221
|$14,894
|Rough
|$8,970
|$11,158
|$12,493
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,685
|$15,468
|$17,984
|Clean
|$10,953
|$14,490
|$16,817
|Average
|$9,489
|$12,534
|$14,482
|Rough
|$8,026
|$10,578
|$12,148
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,957
|$14,689
|$17,166
|Clean
|$10,271
|$13,760
|$16,052
|Average
|$8,899
|$11,903
|$13,824
|Rough
|$7,526
|$10,045
|$11,596
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,123
|$13,911
|$16,421
|Clean
|$9,489
|$13,032
|$15,355
|Average
|$8,221
|$11,272
|$13,223
|Rough
|$6,953
|$9,513
|$11,092
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,884
|$13,582
|$16,032
|Clean
|$9,265
|$12,723
|$14,992
|Average
|$8,027
|$11,005
|$12,911
|Rough
|$6,789
|$9,287
|$10,829
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,967
|$20,928
|$24,227
|Clean
|$14,967
|$19,605
|$22,654
|Average
|$12,967
|$16,958
|$19,509
|Rough
|$10,967
|$14,311
|$16,365
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,242
|$17,373
|$20,120
|Clean
|$12,413
|$16,274
|$18,814
|Average
|$10,754
|$14,077
|$16,202
|Rough
|$9,095
|$11,880
|$13,591
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,428
|$11,177
|$12,360
|Clean
|$8,837
|$10,470
|$11,558
|Average
|$7,656
|$9,057
|$9,953
|Rough
|$6,476
|$7,643
|$8,349
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,494
|$17,548
|$20,247
|Clean
|$12,649
|$16,439
|$18,933
|Average
|$10,958
|$14,219
|$16,305
|Rough
|$9,268
|$12,000
|$13,677
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,641
|$14,622
|$17,259
|Clean
|$9,974
|$13,697
|$16,139
|Average
|$8,642
|$11,848
|$13,899
|Rough
|$7,309
|$9,999
|$11,658
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,685
|$14,131
|$16,422
|Clean
|$10,016
|$13,237
|$15,356
|Average
|$8,677
|$11,450
|$13,224
|Rough
|$7,339
|$9,663
|$11,093
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,822
|$17,619
|$20,797
|Clean
|$12,019
|$16,505
|$19,447
|Average
|$10,413
|$14,277
|$16,748
|Rough
|$8,806
|$12,048
|$14,048
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,014
|$19,257
|$22,731
|Clean
|$13,136
|$18,039
|$21,256
|Average
|$11,381
|$15,604
|$18,305
|Rough
|$9,625
|$13,168
|$15,354
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,525
|$26,831
|$31,671
|Clean
|$18,303
|$25,135
|$29,616
|Average
|$15,857
|$21,741
|$25,504
|Rough
|$13,411
|$18,348
|$21,393
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,940
|$23,279
|$27,478
|Clean
|$15,879
|$21,807
|$25,695
|Average
|$13,757
|$18,862
|$22,128
|Rough
|$11,635
|$15,918
|$18,561
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,484
|$21,276
|$25,114
|Clean
|$14,514
|$19,931
|$23,484
|Average
|$12,574
|$17,240
|$20,224
|Rough
|$10,635
|$14,549
|$16,964
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,354
|$19,608
|$22,446
|Clean
|$14,392
|$18,368
|$20,989
|Average
|$12,469
|$15,888
|$18,075
|Rough
|$10,545
|$13,408
|$15,161
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,931
|$16,395
|$19,353
|Clean
|$11,184
|$15,359
|$18,097
|Average
|$9,689
|$13,285
|$15,585
|Rough
|$8,195
|$11,211
|$13,073
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,134
|$18,367
|$21,186
|Clean
|$13,248
|$17,206
|$19,811
|Average
|$11,478
|$14,883
|$17,060
|Rough
|$9,708
|$12,560
|$14,310