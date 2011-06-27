Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
help please
First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure.
the lemons
Oil injection pump went out at 49000 miles; front end locked up and had to be replaced at 30000 miles-had it at dealer 3 times for pulling left before it actually locked up. A dealer in Alabama (or should I say sublet to a mechanics house) butchered repair and now it's being repaired back in Atlanta. I really don't call Ford a top notch auto manufacturer. Will see how Ford handles this one. Not sure what else to expect but know I'm very leery of driving it far. Would not recommend a Ford to an enemy. Its nice to make payments on a truck I can't drive.
No Problems
I have had no problems with my 2005 XLT FX-4 Ford F-350 crew. It has 44000 miles on it. I pull a 28' Durango fifth wheel camper (8800 lbs empty weight), and I trailer a 19 foot center console Fishmaster Boat behind that. I travel all over Texas and I have not had a problem yet with my 2005 truck with the 6.0 diesel. As a matter of fact, I pulled the same camper and boat with the previous truck I had with the 7.3 and I believe this 6.0 pulls better! It is a little slow on the start, but once I am going I can do 65 to 75 MPH, easily keeping up with other traffic on the freeways. And no, I do not have any kind of power kit or booster.
Great Truck
A drug addict crossed the yellow line and hit me head on. Long story short, the Chevy 1/2 ton was sent to the junkyard and its driver went to the hospital. My truck has about $5000 worth of damage, and I barely felt a thing.
2005 350 diesel
Great fuel mileage at 55mph, about 22, lower as speed increases. People notice the truck. Fun to drive and safe in almost all conditions although it's hard to weigh down the bed in snow because of the large payload capacity. Tows almost anything; I have to look to see if my boat is still attached. Had Dodges and liked them but really like this Ford.
