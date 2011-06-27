Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,003
|$15,418
|$18,309
|Clean
|$9,101
|$14,023
|$16,656
|Average
|$7,297
|$11,231
|$13,350
|Rough
|$5,493
|$8,440
|$10,043
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,476
|$8,441
|$10,024
|Clean
|$4,982
|$7,677
|$9,119
|Average
|$3,995
|$6,149
|$7,309
|Rough
|$3,007
|$4,620
|$5,499
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,269
|$11,204
|$13,306
|Clean
|$6,614
|$10,190
|$12,104
|Average
|$5,303
|$8,162
|$9,701
|Rough
|$3,992
|$6,133
|$7,299
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,135
|$6,373
|$7,569
|Clean
|$3,762
|$5,796
|$6,885
|Average
|$3,017
|$4,642
|$5,519
|Rough
|$2,271
|$3,489
|$4,152
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,423
|$6,705
|$7,924
|Clean
|$4,024
|$6,098
|$7,209
|Average
|$3,227
|$4,884
|$5,778
|Rough
|$2,429
|$3,670
|$4,347
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,305
|$8,176
|$9,710
|Clean
|$4,827
|$7,436
|$8,833
|Average
|$3,870
|$5,955
|$7,080
|Rough
|$2,913
|$4,475
|$5,326
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,417
|$7,782
|$9,044
|Clean
|$4,929
|$7,078
|$8,227
|Average
|$3,952
|$5,669
|$6,594
|Rough
|$2,975
|$4,260
|$4,961
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,097
|$9,149
|$10,780
|Clean
|$5,547
|$8,321
|$9,806
|Average
|$4,448
|$6,665
|$7,860
|Rough
|$3,348
|$5,008
|$5,913
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$6,923
|$8,191
|Clean
|$4,139
|$6,296
|$7,452
|Average
|$3,318
|$5,043
|$5,972
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,790
|$4,493
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,858
|$7,412
|$8,776
|Clean
|$4,420
|$6,741
|$7,984
|Average
|$3,544
|$5,399
|$6,399
|Rough
|$2,668
|$4,057
|$4,814
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$8,026
|$9,479
|Clean
|$4,830
|$7,300
|$8,623
|Average
|$3,872
|$5,847
|$6,911
|Rough
|$2,915
|$4,394
|$5,199
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,634
|$8,493
|$10,020
|Clean
|$5,126
|$7,724
|$9,115
|Average
|$4,110
|$6,186
|$7,306
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,649
|$5,496
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,854
|$8,692
|$10,207
|Clean
|$5,326
|$7,905
|$9,286
|Average
|$4,271
|$6,332
|$7,442
|Rough
|$3,215
|$4,758
|$5,599
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,629
|$7,135
|$8,473
|Clean
|$4,211
|$6,489
|$7,708
|Average
|$3,377
|$5,197
|$6,178
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,906
|$4,648
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,219
|$6,281
|$7,380
|Clean
|$3,839
|$5,712
|$6,714
|Average
|$3,078
|$4,575
|$5,381
|Rough
|$2,317
|$3,438
|$4,048
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,911
|$7,490
|$8,868
|Clean
|$4,468
|$6,812
|$8,067
|Average
|$3,582
|$5,456
|$6,466
|Rough
|$2,697
|$4,100
|$4,864
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,568
|$8,583
|$10,193
|Clean
|$5,066
|$7,806
|$9,273
|Average
|$4,062
|$6,252
|$7,432
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,698
|$5,591
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,794
|$8,680
|$10,222
|Clean
|$5,271
|$7,895
|$9,299
|Average
|$4,227
|$6,323
|$7,453
|Rough
|$3,182
|$4,752
|$5,607
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$8,721
|$10,245
|Clean
|$5,337
|$7,931
|$9,320
|Average
|$4,279
|$6,353
|$7,470
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,774
|$5,620
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,444
|$8,259
|$9,762
|Clean
|$4,953
|$7,511
|$8,880
|Average
|$3,971
|$6,016
|$7,118
|Rough
|$2,990
|$4,521
|$5,355
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,125
|$7,899
|$9,380
|Clean
|$4,662
|$7,184
|$8,533
|Average
|$3,738
|$5,754
|$6,839
|Rough
|$2,814
|$4,324
|$5,145
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,928
|$8,884
|$9,924
|Clean
|$6,303
|$8,080
|$9,028
|Average
|$5,054
|$6,471
|$7,236
|Rough
|$3,805
|$4,863
|$5,443
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,637
|$7,146
|$8,487
|Clean
|$4,219
|$6,499
|$7,721
|Average
|$3,383
|$5,206
|$6,188
|Rough
|$2,546
|$3,912
|$4,656
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,290
|$6,612
|$7,852
|Clean
|$3,903
|$6,013
|$7,143
|Average
|$3,130
|$4,816
|$5,725
|Rough
|$2,356
|$3,619
|$4,307
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,867
|$7,055
|$8,222
|Clean
|$4,428
|$6,416
|$7,480
|Average
|$3,550
|$5,139
|$5,995
|Rough
|$2,673
|$3,862
|$4,510
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,368
|$8,291
|$9,852
|Clean
|$4,884
|$7,541
|$8,963
|Average
|$3,916
|$6,040
|$7,183
|Rough
|$2,948
|$4,539
|$5,404
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,290
|$8,154
|$9,683
|Clean
|$4,813
|$7,416
|$8,809
|Average
|$3,859
|$5,939
|$7,060
|Rough
|$2,905
|$4,463
|$5,312
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,467
|$11,509
|$13,667
|Clean
|$6,793
|$10,467
|$12,433
|Average
|$5,447
|$8,383
|$9,965
|Rough
|$4,101
|$6,300
|$7,497
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,743
|$10,392
|$12,341
|Clean
|$6,135
|$9,451
|$11,227
|Average
|$4,919
|$7,570
|$8,998
|Rough
|$3,703
|$5,689
|$6,770
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,937
|$7,525
|$8,907
|Clean
|$4,492
|$6,844
|$8,103
|Average
|$3,602
|$5,482
|$6,494
|Rough
|$2,711
|$4,119
|$4,886
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,297
|$7,143
|$8,126
|Clean
|$4,819
|$6,496
|$7,393
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,203
|$5,925
|Rough
|$2,909
|$3,910
|$4,458
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,617
|$7,096
|$8,420
|Clean
|$4,201
|$6,453
|$7,660
|Average
|$3,368
|$5,169
|$6,139
|Rough
|$2,536
|$3,884
|$4,619
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,147
|$6,390
|$7,590
|Clean
|$3,773
|$5,812
|$6,904
|Average
|$3,025
|$4,655
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,277
|$3,498
|$4,163
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,089
|$9,384
|$11,145
|Clean
|$5,540
|$8,535
|$10,139
|Average
|$4,442
|$6,836
|$8,126
|Rough
|$3,344
|$5,137
|$6,113
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,137
|$6,377
|$7,574
|Clean
|$3,764
|$5,799
|$6,890
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,645
|$5,522
|Rough
|$2,272
|$3,490
|$4,154
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,025
|$5,410
|$6,147
|Clean
|$3,662
|$4,920
|$5,592
|Average
|$2,936
|$3,941
|$4,482
|Rough
|$2,211
|$2,961
|$3,372
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,291
|$6,615
|$7,856
|Clean
|$3,904
|$6,016
|$7,146
|Average
|$3,130
|$4,819
|$5,728
|Rough
|$2,357
|$3,621
|$4,309
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,938
|$7,493
|$8,857
|Clean
|$4,493
|$6,814
|$8,058
|Average
|$3,603
|$5,458
|$6,458
|Rough
|$2,712
|$4,101
|$4,859
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,592
|$9,638
|$11,263
|Clean
|$5,997
|$8,766
|$10,246
|Average
|$4,809
|$7,021
|$8,212
|Rough
|$3,620
|$5,276
|$6,178
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,664
|$9,997
|$11,776
|Clean
|$6,063
|$9,092
|$10,712
|Average
|$4,862
|$7,282
|$8,586
|Rough
|$3,660
|$5,472
|$6,459
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,519
|$6,965
|$8,271
|Clean
|$4,111
|$6,334
|$7,524
|Average
|$3,297
|$5,073
|$6,031
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,812
|$4,537
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,579
|$7,057
|$8,381
|Clean
|$4,166
|$6,419
|$7,624
|Average
|$3,340
|$5,141
|$6,111
|Rough
|$2,515
|$3,863
|$4,597
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,275
|$12,754
|$15,147
|Clean
|$7,529
|$11,600
|$13,779
|Average
|$6,036
|$9,291
|$11,044
|Rough
|$4,544
|$6,982
|$8,309
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,178
|$10,619
|$12,454
|Clean
|$6,530
|$9,657
|$11,330
|Average
|$5,236
|$7,735
|$9,081
|Rough
|$3,942
|$5,812
|$6,832
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,679
|$8,753
|$10,396
|Clean
|$5,167
|$7,961
|$9,457
|Average
|$4,143
|$6,376
|$7,580
|Rough
|$3,119
|$4,791
|$5,702
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,512
|$7,853
|$9,101
|Clean
|$5,015
|$7,142
|$8,280
|Average
|$4,021
|$5,720
|$6,636
|Rough
|$3,027
|$4,298
|$4,992
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,370
|$6,123
|$7,058
|Clean
|$3,976
|$5,569
|$6,420
|Average
|$3,188
|$4,460
|$5,146
|Rough
|$2,400
|$3,352
|$3,871
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,218
|$7,619
|$8,899
|Clean
|$4,748
|$6,929
|$8,096
|Average
|$3,807
|$5,550
|$6,488
|Rough
|$2,866
|$4,170
|$4,881
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$4,747
|$5,507
|Clean
|$3,022
|$4,317
|$5,009
|Average
|$2,423
|$3,458
|$4,015
|Rough
|$1,824
|$2,598
|$3,021
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,223
|$7,819
|$9,204
|Clean
|$4,752
|$7,111
|$8,373
|Average
|$3,810
|$5,696
|$6,711
|Rough
|$2,868
|$4,280
|$5,049