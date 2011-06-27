Used 2017 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews
2017 Escape Titanium now at 9800 miles
This is the 2.0 liter brand new 2017 AWD Titanium. I should say I traded in a 2014 Escape with 61000 miles I put on it in 24 months. I drive 80 mile commute daily. Ford is now taking the Honda approach. Pay attention to details and fix the little things. There are strong improvements in the new model. Sync 3 is vastly improved easy and highly intutitive. The handling is just a little better with less steering resistance. the car is noticeably quieter. The shiny black plastic is gone replaced with a much higher quality material. The shape of the rear and the front are better looking. All in all every issue I noticed in the 2014 has been improved or eliminated as an issue. Drives like a sports car, and I look forwards to my commute each day. at 9800 miles I continue to have no problems Average mileage has improved to 26 mpg It's not much better on the interstate at around 27 or 28 The passenger seat is a little tight and my spouse complains on this issue She has a new edge which does have more comfortable passenger seats All in all still an A and I would buy again
Never judge a book by its cover!
I purchased my 2017 Ford Escape AWD 2.0 L. November 2016. It is my first SUV I love it! The style is lacking compared to other competitors, like the Hyundai Santa Fe but I really enjoy the comfort, the quick acceleration, and maneuverability my whip has. The ride is so comfortable especially having black leather heated seats which is great for my low back pain. I agree that the inside panel could use some updating but it does have optional voice/touch navigation and ambient lighting with a variety of color choices. The cabin has plenty of room and it's easy to get in/out of. I did drive the 1.5L and it just didn't cut it, it seemed very resistive to acceleration. I test drove the Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda CRV, and Kia Sorento the styling and amenities were tempting (especially in the Santa Fe) but the comfort, quietness, and acceleration just didn't cut it for me. My only complaints are gas mileage (doesn't compare to my 2015 Hyundai Sonata) and that I have to remember to shut the idle button off because the vehicle will "shut off" to conserve gas and it's annoying when sitting at a stop light or the drive thru.
Best new car to date...
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with the 300A (standard) package plus navigation and adaptive cruise control packages is the best new car to date. Our previous cars were two Hondas EX sedans, two G-20 sedans, a 2001 RX 300 Lexus which we still have and a 2005 Toyota Camry EXL, which we traded when we purchased the Escape. The more we use it the more we like it!!! It is the most comfortable car we have ever owned. The 10-way with lumbar front driver and front passenger seats were the first thing that got our attention. No other car in this price range has that for both front seats! The ergonomic design of the center and door arm rests is noteworthy. The new design of the console moving the gear shift down and putting the cup holders to the side plus the new electronic parking brake demanded that we chose the 2017 over the 2016 with multiple buyer incentives. Our only regret: We debated getting the 301A package and now really wish we had. At night in rural areas the headlights are not adequate. The HID lights in the 301A package would have made driving at night safer. Otherwise this is the perfect car for us as far as size, comfort, power, fuel economy and cargo is adequate for our needs.
Comfortable car but terrible reliability
With the 2017 Escape, Ford had made the engine walls thin to try and save weight, thereby increasing gas mileage. At 27,000 miles the engine failed with blow by between 1 and 2 cylinders. Ford ordered a new engine and in the meantime also changed the front axle and front wheel bearings. I received the vehicle back and within a week it was back in the shop for a bad flywheel and a bad turbocharger. These items were under warranty so Ford was out $8000.00 and the vehicle was in the shop for 6 months. The vehicle then started having significant other issues that were due to mechanic issues caused by mechanic mistakes. I again received it back. I had it for 1 months and then it started making a terrible noise. I took it to a different dealer who had to again replace the flywheel due to more mechanic mistakes. So between poor quality parts and mechanic mistakes it was in the shop 9 of the first 18 months. It is fortunate it was all warranty work or the $10,000 to replace parts was the $2500 in rental car expenses would have been hard to accept. It was a comfortable and safe vehicle but overall it was a poor quality vehicle. Ford maintenance was not very good either.
2017 Ford Escape SE 2.0L
I built a spreadsheet of comparable vehicles to my previous BMW X3, and the Ford Escape SE came closest to my old car at a much lower price than the price of my 2004 BMW X3 or a 2016-2017 X3 or even the smaller BMW X1 that I considered. I chose the 2.0 l turbo engine. Performance is surprisingly good. I did test drive the 1.6L 2016 model which had an odd dash interference with the shift lever and disappointing performance. Many of the new cars are overly techno oriented to the point of being a distraction and a hazard as bad as texting while driving. The Escape with Sync but without Sync 3 is a good choice to avoid distracted driving. Initially, I did not like the Auto-Stop-Start feature even though it saves gas. To defeat it, Ford requires a dash button push on every start. Initially, I found that the gas mileage was below the EPA estimates, and comparable to my old 6 cylinder non-turbo BMW X3. The BMW was 16 city/23 highway. 20 mpg average on my mix. I've never had a car, until this one, where I didn't beat EPA mileage figures, even brand new. After 7300 miles, the gas mileage in summertime increased to 27 average for my routine driving mix, and I did get used to the auto-stop-start. Now in the winter, it is about 24 mpg for the same driving mix. The cost savings is due to better gas mileage and using Regular fuel vs Premium that was required in my old car. Ride and sound are both better than my old car, although I find the seat back somewhat hard. After 14,900 miles, I am enjoying this car more than ever. Don't like the rear hatch handhold at the lower part of the hatch. Pull your hand out when you raise it or you can break your fingers. Other cars have the handhold/catch release above the license plate, where there is no tendency for catching your fingers. On rain/snow, the tires (17 inch wheels) have terrible handling which I think may be due to the Continental ContactPro tires...the car wanders and feels out of control in only a couple inches of snow. They are great in the dry however.
