  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2017 Ford Escape
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,302$16,417$18,645
Clean$13,947$16,003$18,162
Average$13,237$15,176$17,195
Rough$12,527$14,348$16,227
Sell my 2017 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,051$13,944$15,936
Clean$11,752$13,592$15,523
Average$11,154$12,889$14,696
Rough$10,556$12,186$13,870
Sell my 2017 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,234$17,411$19,705
Clean$14,856$16,972$19,194
Average$14,100$16,094$18,172
Rough$13,344$15,217$17,150
Sell my 2017 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,173$15,206$17,348
Clean$12,846$14,823$16,898
Average$12,192$14,056$15,998
Rough$11,539$13,290$15,098
Sell my 2017 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,428$13,312$15,294
Clean$11,144$12,976$14,898
Average$10,577$12,305$14,104
Rough$10,010$11,634$13,311
Sell my 2017 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,976 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,976 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,976 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford Escape ranges from $10,010 to $15,294, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.