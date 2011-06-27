Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,302
|$16,417
|$18,645
|Clean
|$13,947
|$16,003
|$18,162
|Average
|$13,237
|$15,176
|$17,195
|Rough
|$12,527
|$14,348
|$16,227
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,051
|$13,944
|$15,936
|Clean
|$11,752
|$13,592
|$15,523
|Average
|$11,154
|$12,889
|$14,696
|Rough
|$10,556
|$12,186
|$13,870
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,234
|$17,411
|$19,705
|Clean
|$14,856
|$16,972
|$19,194
|Average
|$14,100
|$16,094
|$18,172
|Rough
|$13,344
|$15,217
|$17,150
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,173
|$15,206
|$17,348
|Clean
|$12,846
|$14,823
|$16,898
|Average
|$12,192
|$14,056
|$15,998
|Rough
|$11,539
|$13,290
|$15,098
Estimated values
2017 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,428
|$13,312
|$15,294
|Clean
|$11,144
|$12,976
|$14,898
|Average
|$10,577
|$12,305
|$14,104
|Rough
|$10,010
|$11,634
|$13,311