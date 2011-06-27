Used 2015 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

Great choice! mt22657 , 07/18/2016 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 71 of 72 people found this review helpful First off, I have the 2.0 engine but it didn't list that as a choice when starting the review. I bought this car when it was a year old with about 22K miles and paid $10,000 less than the sticker price. So far it is everything I could have hoped for. Plenty of very comfortable room inside for me and my dogs, terrific ride and I'm averaging a between 24-25 MPG combined. Yes, like everyone else I had some issues with the SYNC system but once I figured out what it required from me it's been trouble-free. You can't force it to work a certain way just because you want it to. I'm looking forward to driving it in the snow and expect I won't be disappointed. UPDATE!! It's great in the snow,even without snow tires. One tip, if you're driving in the snow turn the traction control off. The AWD works better with it off. I have over 65000 miles on the car and I'm as happy with it now as I was when I bought it. Update to my update- 79000 and still absolutely trouble free. Updated to my updated update- 93000 miles, still an awesome car. Great in all weather, hardly any rattles, everything still works. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

4 years old now This is a 2.0 Titanium AWD Escape guido65 , 06/14/2015 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 67 of 69 people found this review helpful 5 years old now and running strong. Granted, I am probably more stringent with my maintenance on this vehicle. I use only full synthetic and run premium fuel for starters. The Escape now has about 54,000 trouble free miles. Still solid,no squeaks or rattles. The 2.0 Turbo is a blast to drive. Confident in passing up hills, along with entering onto freeways. I tow a small trailer full of rock or dirt with no issues. This is my 4th Escape since its introduction and all have performed flawlessly. Take care of your vehicles and any vehicle will last. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love this car. danoham , 03/20/2015 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 55 of 57 people found this review helpful This car is really fun to drive! It handles great and the 2.0L motor has excellent acceleration. I live in Colorado and the crowd-race to the tunnel is effortless, from both sides. The interior creature comforts are better than I deserve and it is obvious that careful thought went into everything. I closed the deal on 2/28 which turns out to be a very good day to buy, I paid $1014 less than the Edmunds' estimate. My shopping advise would be to decide on the exact model, color, and features that you want then go to the Ford website and find dealers with that car in stock then start email conversations with their internet sales managers. You will be able to tell who is hungry.

i have the 2 liter 4. 240 horsepower. Janos , 10/05/2015 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 44 of 47 people found this review helpful my escape is the 2015 se 4 wheel drive 2.0 liter 240 horse version with trailer tow pack. now that i have lived with this car for almost a year and 11,000 miles later i am quite happy in my choice. the power train really sets this vehicle apart from the rest. plenty of power for towing a trailer. (and i do on occasion) handles great even with 4 adults on board. i purchased this vehicle in feb and the 4 wheel drive works great better than the competition. like i said i am very happy with it for i did some research before the purchase. one of my purchasing points was ease of entry into the vehicle and this one was the best for me to enter. i replaced my ford super duty pickup with this vehicle. combined mileage is 25.4. highway is 30.5. heavy two axle uhaul trailer loaded is 17.5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value