  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2010 Ford Escape
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,469$4,693$5,518
Clean$3,281$4,432$5,195
Average$2,906$3,909$4,550
Rough$2,531$3,386$3,905
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,810$3,851$4,553
Clean$2,658$3,637$4,287
Average$2,354$3,208$3,754
Rough$2,051$2,779$3,222
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,479$4,700$5,524
Clean$3,291$4,439$5,201
Average$2,915$3,915$4,555
Rough$2,539$3,392$3,909
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,581$4,782$5,593
Clean$3,388$4,515$5,266
Average$3,001$3,983$4,612
Rough$2,614$3,450$3,958
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,975$4,040$4,758
Clean$2,814$3,815$4,480
Average$2,493$3,365$3,923
Rough$2,171$2,915$3,367
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,196$4,337$5,107
Clean$3,023$4,096$4,808
Average$2,678$3,613$4,211
Rough$2,332$3,130$3,614
Sell my 2010 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,637 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,637 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,637 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford Escape ranges from $2,051 to $4,553, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.