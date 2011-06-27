Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,469
|$4,693
|$5,518
|Clean
|$3,281
|$4,432
|$5,195
|Average
|$2,906
|$3,909
|$4,550
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,386
|$3,905
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,810
|$3,851
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,658
|$3,637
|$4,287
|Average
|$2,354
|$3,208
|$3,754
|Rough
|$2,051
|$2,779
|$3,222
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,479
|$4,700
|$5,524
|Clean
|$3,291
|$4,439
|$5,201
|Average
|$2,915
|$3,915
|$4,555
|Rough
|$2,539
|$3,392
|$3,909
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,581
|$4,782
|$5,593
|Clean
|$3,388
|$4,515
|$5,266
|Average
|$3,001
|$3,983
|$4,612
|Rough
|$2,614
|$3,450
|$3,958
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,975
|$4,040
|$4,758
|Clean
|$2,814
|$3,815
|$4,480
|Average
|$2,493
|$3,365
|$3,923
|Rough
|$2,171
|$2,915
|$3,367
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,196
|$4,337
|$5,107
|Clean
|$3,023
|$4,096
|$4,808
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,613
|$4,211
|Rough
|$2,332
|$3,130
|$3,614