Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

What I needed, but drives like a tank

glennd8601, 01/11/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have 6 kids so this is what my family needed. I have owned this van for 2 full years. It drives like a tank, guzzles gas at an astronomical rate, and is hard to park...it has the turning radius of a Boeing 747. We call it "the ark". That said, it does exactly what I purchased it for---it carries lots of passengers and cargo. It has lots of power and you are sitting up very high, so the view of the road is excellent. THe 2 problems we have had is all 4 headlights and tailights all fogged up with moisture and had to be replaced and also the blinker would not turn off-happened after warranty and blinker assmbly had to be replaced- cost me $320.

Better but not great

kim, 12/25/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The brakes seem better in this model than in the older ones. The engine revs high from day one. They did away with the console in betwen the driver and passenger seat now anything on the floor ends up under the gas pedal. Really needs a little bump on the floor to prevent this.

Functional - but losing quality

John, 11/18/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very functional, lots of room, adaptable (seats in,seats out). Seems to be less quality comparing the 2007 to my previous 1993- lighter,more flimzy seats, etc. The center console is much less useful than the '93, and leg room on the passenger side is tighter.

