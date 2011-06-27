Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,922
|$5,417
|$5,743
|Clean
|$4,659
|$5,125
|$5,416
|Average
|$4,134
|$4,542
|$4,763
|Rough
|$3,608
|$3,960
|$4,109
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,290
|$4,469
|$5,159
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,229
|$4,866
|Average
|$2,762
|$3,748
|$4,279
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,267
|$3,692
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,491
|$6,226
|$7,239
|Clean
|$4,251
|$5,891
|$6,827
|Average
|$3,771
|$5,222
|$6,003
|Rough
|$3,291
|$4,552
|$5,180
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,794
|$5,261
|$6,116
|Clean
|$3,592
|$4,978
|$5,768
|Average
|$3,186
|$4,412
|$5,073
|Rough
|$2,781
|$3,846
|$4,377
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,847
|$5,466
|$6,408
|Clean
|$3,642
|$5,172
|$6,043
|Average
|$3,231
|$4,584
|$5,314
|Rough
|$2,820
|$3,996
|$4,585
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,528
|$5,067
|$5,959
|Clean
|$3,339
|$4,794
|$5,620
|Average
|$2,962
|$4,249
|$4,942
|Rough
|$2,585
|$3,704
|$4,264
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$5,270
|$6,339
|Clean
|$3,229
|$4,986
|$5,979
|Average
|$2,864
|$4,419
|$5,258
|Rough
|$2,500
|$3,852
|$4,536