Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

Toughest vehicle ever made Austin , 02/15/2016 E-150 XLT 3dr Van 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this van for $400. cut the exhaust off and entered it in several burnout contest at the fair until the tires blew off it. Raced it threw the woods smashing it into trees. Jumped it who knows how many times. Got rear ended parked in the street. Completely totaled the kids car out and just dented my bumper. After all this abuse for one year the only repairs it has had was a bent trailing arm and blew a brake line. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Best of both worlds Richard , 03/11/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A RV was out of question for us, so we bought this E-150 conversion van (Coachmen) with V6 engine, as we don't plan to tow. Surprisingly, even the V6 is rated to tow up to 6,000 lbs, what about that? Our van did not have TV/VCR/High Top. Not needed in days with LCD screens and DVD. And a high top has more disadvantages than benefits. The van runs great, sure, the front axle (bushings/ball joints/brakes) wear more due to the weight. Gas mileage is good for a vehicle this size, at least 14 in the city, up to 19 on the highway. Never want to go without one. Report Abuse

Great vehicle for a large family EP , 06/10/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Comfortable seating. A/C works good and distributes well to the back. V-10 engine is very powerful. Report Abuse

Family Favorite hkennc , 07/23/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Has been a good, solid vehicle, mechanically. Engine pulls well and has good acceleration getting on the interstate. Had pretty much made up my mind to buy a Ford but out of the spirit of fairness, I tried the GM and Dodge. Main choice for Ford was driver legroom. I'm over 6 feet and the Ford is the only one I fit in. This is the third new Ford I've owned and bought all three without a test drive(1987 F- 150, 1990 Aerostar and this one). I'd buy another, probably, but my wife is ready for something smaller and nimbler. Report Abuse