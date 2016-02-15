Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 159,655 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,385
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
White 2002 Ford E-350SD RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L82HA61019
Stock: CL0160C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 64,465 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2003 Ford Econoline ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRE11L23HB77139
Stock: SA1397GOV-B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 103,189 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$14,190
Big Bend Chevrolet Buick - Chiefland / Florida
Passenger Van, 5.4L V8 EFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Red, 130-Amp Heavy Duty Alternator, 16' x 7' Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Engine Console Cover, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Handling Package, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. E-350SD Before You Spend, Shop Big Bend Chevrolet Buick. Your best deal is just around the Bend. 2004 Ford
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L04HB13685
Stock: F7599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon 3dr E-150 Chateau features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRE11L94HA50650
Stock: CYC-A50650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 158,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,993
Jim Glover Chevrolet - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Clean CARFAX. Green 2005 Ford E-150 Chateau RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Chevrolet on the River! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Every vehicle purchase will be charged a $489 ADP and Processing fee. All prices include a discount for financing with the dealer to help us manage our customer portfolio with our lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRE11L45HB26390
Stock: R10502C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 10,561 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,910
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Wow! A 1-Owner 2006 Gas E-350 Chatteau Club Wagon Wheelchair Van with only 10,600 miles! Perfect van, spotless with room for two chairs. No rust anywhere! never driven in the winter! Includes Backup Camera, 2 Sets of Rims and Tires (16 Steel), Braunability Millenium Series Wheelchair Lift (750lb Max Lift Capacity / Model NL955SE3143IB-2), Power Sliding Side Door, RICON Power Driver Seat, Air Conditioning and remotes!**Previous Canadian vehicle. Includes owner's manual and 2nd key.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE31S66DA71693
Stock: 31776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 93,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 2006 Ford E-350SD RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFIOdometer is 13042 miles below market average!*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L56DA78387
Stock: 6DA78387P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 129,142 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,595
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
This Ford Econoline Wagon has a powerful Gas V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 129,142 Miles! 7 Carfax Service Records. Upper LH/RH B-pillar trim panels, Tilt steering wheel, Solar tinted glass.*This Ford Econoline Wagon Features the Following Options *Slim line color-keyed engine cover console-inc: dual bin stowage, (4) cup holders, Securilock anti-theft ignition, Rear-wheel drive, Rear outboard 3-point shoulder/lap safety belts, Rear cargo light, Rear 12-volt pwr point, Reading lights, Pwr windows, Pwr steering, Pwr door locks.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mease Motors Auto Sales, 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 to claim your Ford Econoline Wagon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L26DA34766
Stock: R58
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 73,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,881
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is honored to offer this gorgeous 2006 Ford E-350SD Oxford White Clearcoat XLT with the following features: PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, DEALER SERVICED**, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, GVWR: 9,100 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Traction control.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L36HA73813
Stock: 13R1986B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 57,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,998
Mike Smith Nissan - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Econoline Wagon. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L56DA61710
Stock: 6DA61710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 124,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLESS LIKE THIS: 2006 FORD E350 XLT SUPER DUTY PASSENGER VAN 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31LX6DA61881
Stock: 9137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
HI-TOP HANDICAP VAN - - REAR LIFT - - FULL SIZE - - HEAVY DUTY WHEELCHAIR VAN - - MONEY MAKER - - SET UP A TIME TO INSPECT - - PRIVACY GLASS - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why! ONLY $5995 ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L66HA85521
Stock: 28735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Hamler Chevrolet - Hamler / Ohio
WHEEL CHAIR POWER LIFT TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Clean CARFAX. Gray 2006 Ford E-350SD RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFICall Estle Chevrolet of Hamler to speak with our product specialists to set an appointment today - (419) 274-2441.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31LX6DA07881
Stock: 57881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 207,242 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
MJ Traders Limited - Garfield / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRE11W66DB01431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Robin Ford - Glenolden / Pennsylvania
This Blue 2007 Ford E-Series Wagon XLT might be just the extended van for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. With a timeless blue exterior and a medium pebble interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Robin Ford, 100 N MacDade Blvd, Glenolden, PA, 19036, Phone: (610) 586-1559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L67DA98861
Stock: 11491U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 59,174 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2007 Ford Econoline E-350 Extended Passenger Van in Oxford White is just what any organization or large family needs! Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while mated to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive RV Style Van helps you secure near 16mpg on the highway, privacy glass and easy side access doors help that make this E-350 the solution to all your needs when transporting a large group. Inside our Extended Van, take note of the cloth seating, power accessories, A/C, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise control, and AM/FM/CD audio system that makes traveling in our E-350 a breeze. You have chosen a vehicle from Ford that offers top safety features such as AdvanceTrac traction and stability control with ABS and even a tire pressure monitoring system to help make sure bad situations don't get worse. It's the little things that make your passenger van your helper! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L57DB42784
Stock: 18714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 82,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
15 PASSENGER, RUNS GREAT, LOW MILES, PRICED TO SELL, HURRY WONT LAST!, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L97DB25261
Stock: B25261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,390 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,858
North City Honda - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Ford E-350SD Gray" 2007 Ford E350SD "Super Duty" 12 passenger van . Servicedand Detailed READY for any Task . Priced to Sell !! Hurry not many availableat this LOW LOW Price!!HOW ABOUT A 12 PASSENGER VAN WITH COLD AC AND LOTS OF ROOM ...PRICED READY TO SELL!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L57DA62390
Stock: DA62390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
