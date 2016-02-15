Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Econoline Wagon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  • 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2002 Ford Econoline Wagon

    159,655 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,385

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL

    64,465 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    103,189 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,190

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    158,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,993

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau

    10,561 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,910

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    93,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    129,142 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    73,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,881

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    57,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    124,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    111,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    177,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    207,242 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    84,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    59,174 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    82,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    94,390 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,858

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Wagon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.17 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (57%)
  • 3
    (14%)
Toughest vehicle ever made
Austin,02/15/2016
E-150 XLT 3dr Van
Bought this van for $400. cut the exhaust off and entered it in several burnout contest at the fair until the tires blew off it. Raced it threw the woods smashing it into trees. Jumped it who knows how many times. Got rear ended parked in the street. Completely totaled the kids car out and just dented my bumper. After all this abuse for one year the only repairs it has had was a bent trailing arm and blew a brake line.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Econoline Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to