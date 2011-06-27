  1. Home
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$2,656$3,233
Clean$1,382$2,433$2,973
Average$1,129$1,988$2,451
Rough$876$1,542$1,930
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,467$3,066
Clean$1,176$2,260$2,819
Average$960$1,846$2,324
Rough$745$1,432$1,830
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,372$2,508$3,081
Clean$1,257$2,298$2,832
Average$1,027$1,877$2,336
Rough$796$1,456$1,839
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,411$2,440$2,957
Clean$1,292$2,235$2,718
Average$1,055$1,825$2,241
Rough$819$1,416$1,764
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,846$2,562$2,910
Clean$1,691$2,347$2,675
Average$1,381$1,917$2,206
Rough$1,071$1,487$1,737
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,832$2,888$3,414
Clean$1,678$2,646$3,139
Average$1,371$2,161$2,588
Rough$1,063$1,676$2,038
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,612$2,957$3,633
Clean$1,477$2,709$3,340
Average$1,206$2,212$2,754
Rough$936$1,716$2,168
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,230$2,220$2,719
Clean$1,127$2,034$2,500
Average$920$1,661$2,061
Rough$714$1,289$1,623
FAQ

