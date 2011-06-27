Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,656
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,433
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,988
|$2,451
|Rough
|$876
|$1,542
|$1,930
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,467
|$3,066
|Clean
|$1,176
|$2,260
|$2,819
|Average
|$960
|$1,846
|$2,324
|Rough
|$745
|$1,432
|$1,830
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,508
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,257
|$2,298
|$2,832
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,877
|$2,336
|Rough
|$796
|$1,456
|$1,839
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,440
|$2,957
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,235
|$2,718
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,825
|$2,241
|Rough
|$819
|$1,416
|$1,764
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,562
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,347
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,917
|$2,206
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,487
|$1,737
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,832
|$2,888
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,678
|$2,646
|$3,139
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,161
|$2,588
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,676
|$2,038
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$2,957
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,709
|$3,340
|Average
|$1,206
|$2,212
|$2,754
|Rough
|$936
|$1,716
|$2,168
Estimated values
1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$2,220
|$2,719
|Clean
|$1,127
|$2,034
|$2,500
|Average
|$920
|$1,661
|$2,061
|Rough
|$714
|$1,289
|$1,623