  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1996 Ford E-150 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford E-150 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,064 - $1,801
Used E-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans receive modest changes, including the replacement of last year's swing-out rear door windows with fixed glass on all styles except Club Wagon and RV models. The under-hood light is dropped from the Light and Convenience Group option, and anti-theft is deleted from the remote keyless-entry system. Standard on all models are 15-inch wheel covers and new color choices of Deep Violet, Toreador Red, Light Saddle and Medium Wedgewood Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford E-150.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Van for Large Family
Mark,01/07/2008
We bought this thing when the kids were small. We have done very little to it besides routine maintenance. It's not practical in the city, but great for trips. We take it to horse shows & soccer trips. We can haul anything we want--and anyone. No problems with roominess. Gas mileage is comparable to a big SUV. Plus it tows too!
Ford Van
Cruise Johnny,04/08/2006
Van has served me faithfully for 8 years of which 7 of those years I was in business and used the van every single day. However, for the last year and three months I have not been using the van but probably once a week or sometimes not even that. Therefore, I was trying to get an estimated value of what it's worth now and may just go ahead and sell it in the near future. It runs perfectly and looks good, in fact there is a gentleman that drives by here once in a while and has asked me several times if I was interested in selling it and I said no, not yet.
Econoline Review
lhagans,09/30/2005
This van is definitely a family vehicle. It is sure to be comfortable for all ages and great for weekends away from home. Car had been very dependable with no major repairs to date.
one tough van
Jim Darden,03/29/2004
A freind had this same van, said he really liked it. He sold his van to his mechanic with 250,000 miles. I started looking for one and purchased mine via e-bay in '01 with 72,000 miles. As of 3-04 I have 203,000 miles and still runs strong. I added flowmaster exhaust with K&N air filter and my gas mileage averages about 17 on the hwy. at 80 mph. Around town is about 14. I have had to replace the radiator and water pump. Still have the same battery. Like the motor, transmission is solid. Have class III tow hitch and van pulls great. This is one tough, durable, and reliable van. Would buy another.
See all 5 reviews of the 1996 Ford E-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
199 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford E-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford E-150

Used 1996 Ford E-150 Overview

The Used 1996 Ford E-150 is offered in the following submodels: E-150 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Van, and XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford E-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Ford E-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford E-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford E-150.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford E-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-150 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,156.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,997.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-150 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,005.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,962.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford E-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford E-150 lease specials

Related Used 1996 Ford E-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles