1996 Ford E-150 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,064 - $1,801
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Ford's full-size vans receive modest changes, including the replacement of last year's swing-out rear door windows with fixed glass on all styles except Club Wagon and RV models. The under-hood light is dropped from the Light and Convenience Group option, and anti-theft is deleted from the remote keyless-entry system. Standard on all models are 15-inch wheel covers and new color choices of Deep Violet, Toreador Red, Light Saddle and Medium Wedgewood Blue.
Mark,01/07/2008
We bought this thing when the kids were small. We have done very little to it besides routine maintenance. It's not practical in the city, but great for trips. We take it to horse shows & soccer trips. We can haul anything we want--and anyone. No problems with roominess. Gas mileage is comparable to a big SUV. Plus it tows too!
Cruise Johnny,04/08/2006
Van has served me faithfully for 8 years of which 7 of those years I was in business and used the van every single day. However, for the last year and three months I have not been using the van but probably once a week or sometimes not even that. Therefore, I was trying to get an estimated value of what it's worth now and may just go ahead and sell it in the near future. It runs perfectly and looks good, in fact there is a gentleman that drives by here once in a while and has asked me several times if I was interested in selling it and I said no, not yet.
lhagans,09/30/2005
This van is definitely a family vehicle. It is sure to be comfortable for all ages and great for weekends away from home. Car had been very dependable with no major repairs to date.
Jim Darden,03/29/2004
A freind had this same van, said he really liked it. He sold his van to his mechanic with 250,000 miles. I started looking for one and purchased mine via e-bay in '01 with 72,000 miles. As of 3-04 I have 203,000 miles and still runs strong. I added flowmaster exhaust with K&N air filter and my gas mileage averages about 17 on the hwy. at 80 mph. Around town is about 14. I have had to replace the radiator and water pump. Still have the same battery. Like the motor, transmission is solid. Have class III tow hitch and van pulls great. This is one tough, durable, and reliable van. Would buy another.
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
199 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
