  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150
  4. Used 1995 Ford E-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford E-150 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford E-150 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$886 - $1,500
Used E-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Miniscule changes this year for Ford's biggest people-hauler, among them optional 16-inch aluminum wheels (on Super XLT trims) and an XL Plus PEP Package is offered on the Chateau and Club Wagons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford E-150.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best family vehicle
Kevin bright,02/22/2016
XL Club Wagon 3dr Van
My 1995 e 150 Econoline van was by far the best vehicle I have ever owned! Had the 4 captains chairs with the 3 Rd row seat that folder into a comfortable queen-size bed. I had a 5.8L V8 with a heavy duty transmission that I pulled a 23 foot camper with without any issues.My wife and I still to this day say we should have never traded that van in. The kids had there own seats and we bought a TV and sat it on the floor between my wife's seat and mine. Best memory was every time we would go to the drive in and lay the bed down and open the doors for the kids to watch the movie all the wives when they saw our van would hit their husbands and point at our van.
A good buy
jim,06/09/2005
This is a very good all around daily driver. Ours is a Mark 3 conversion and we all love it. It's big enough to keep the kids separated and on long trips the plush chairs make it seem as if you are riding on air. Some parking lots get tricky but it is pretty easy to drive. It does like gas though, they put big tanks on them for a reason.
PERSONAL JET
dkinner,01/08/2006
This conversion van has been outstanding. The captains chairs and smooth ride are a dream. Kids and adults can spread out -- back row flattens into a queen bed -- perfect for serious restful sleep. Van has been very reliable for us -- a keeper for sure.
Like new no service needed
advisors,10/20/2002
Very little service and has been very reliable vehicle. People ask if it is a new vehicle after 7 years. May be a collectors car.
See all 8 reviews of the 1995 Ford E-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford E-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford E-150

Used 1995 Ford E-150 Overview

The Used 1995 Ford E-150 is offered in the following submodels: E-150 Van. Available styles include XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Van, and Econoline 3dr Cargo Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford E-150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford E-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford E-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford E-150.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford E-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-150 for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,526.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-150 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,861.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford E-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford E-150 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford E-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles