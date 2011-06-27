My 1995 e 150 Econoline van was by far the best vehicle I have ever owned! Had the 4 captains chairs with the 3 Rd row seat that folder into a comfortable queen-size bed. I had a 5.8L V8 with a heavy duty transmission that I pulled a 23 foot camper with without any issues.My wife and I still to this day say we should have never traded that van in. The kids had there own seats and we bought a TV and sat it on the floor between my wife's seat and mine. Best memory was every time we would go to the drive in and lay the bed down and open the doors for the kids to watch the movie all the wives when they saw our van would hit their husbands and point at our van.

