  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150

Used 1998 Ford E-150

1998 Ford E-150
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,664 - $2,809
Consumer Rating
(5)

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Ford E-150 years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford E-150 for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans greet 1998 relatively unchanged. The XL trim level previously available is replaced by interior and exterior appearance packages, yet is still applicable to Club Wagon models. Optional audio units receive minor styling changes while instrument panel lighting goes from blue-green to green. Models equipped with power door locks get a rear door lock switch and the previously standard engline block heater for diesel models becomes optional. Colorwise, Colonial White is dropped, Denim Blue replaces Crystal Blue, and Deep Forest Green, Carribean Green and Light Blue Metallic are introduced.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-150.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • comfort
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • spaciousness
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • towing
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • oil

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, 1998 E150 Van
kenny49,
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van

I received this vehicle in 1999 as a work vehicle working for a Safe and Alarm company. In other words I needed to carry a lot of weight, like 800 to at least 1,000 lbs. Had a sway bar, extra half leaf and air bags installed on the rear. This van provided an amazing amount of demanding service! Always got about 14 to 15 mpg no matter what I carried, 0 to 1,000 lb. Tranny replaced at 272K (auto), Engine in chassis rebuild at 284, but bearings were still in great shape - did it because head gasket had to be replaced. Has 430K now and still going strong, not as a work vehicle, my personal. Sold it at 438K only because I could not take it with me when I moved out of state. Weak point is brakes, but mostly due to weight - rotors every 60k. Still like it a lot....Synthetic every 10k.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Best Vehicle I've ever owned
B. Grisham,

I bought this van for my work with the expectations of maybe getting around 100,000 miles out of it. It has been driven by many different employees, it has not been serviced as often as it should be. In spite of this it never has leaked or used any oil, the AC has never had to be recharged and its has only one tune up. The transmission has never been serviced and it still works great. I did have to replace the read end because the seals went out and it wasn't tended to. Im going to see just how long this thing will go.

3.5 out of 5 stars, e-150
rogergrab,

Vehicle is very reliable but has a limited cargo weight capacity

4.125 out of 5 stars, Reliable
johnny,

My van is a Waldock Conversion. They did a very nice job, except the add-on rear a/c leaked and needed repair under their warranty, which they approved the dealer to complete without trouble. I will describe my van here as a Ford e150 and not include the conversion aspect (though there is nothing other than stated I have ever had to deal with regarding the conversion). It has been a wonderful highway rig. Smooth and quiet. Suspension is a little soft, but that is also what makes it so smooth riding. Only issue taken care of early was a water pump gasket under warranty. No other issues. Belt, brakes, tires, oil, only up-keep. Low 80,000 miles, but no issues. It's been great!

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

Econoline 3dr Cargo Van features & specs
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van
N/A
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van features & specs
Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
MPG 12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van features & specs
XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
MPG 12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
XL Club Wagon 3dr Van features & specs
XL Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
MPG 12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford E-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Ford E-150 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1998 E-150 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford E-150 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-150 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 15 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford E-150. Learn more

Is the Ford E-150 reliable?

To determine whether the Ford E-150 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-150. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-150's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1998 Ford E-150 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1998 Ford E-150 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1998 E-150 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1998 Ford E-150?

The least-expensive 1998 Ford E-150 is the 1998 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford E-150?

    If you're interested in the Ford E-150, the next question is, which E-150 model is right for you? E-150 variants include Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, and XL Club Wagon 3dr Van. For a full list of E-150 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1998 Ford E-150

    Used 1998 Ford E-150 Overview

    The Used 1998 Ford E-150 is offered in the following submodels: E-150 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, and XL Club Wagon 3dr Van.

    What do people think of the 1998 Ford E-150?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Ford E-150 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 E-150 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 E-150.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Ford E-150 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 E-150 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1998 Ford E-150?

    Which 1998 Ford E-150s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford E-150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Ford E-150.

    Can't find a new 1998 Ford E-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford E-150 for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,418.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,098.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford E-150?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

    Related Used 1998 Ford E-150 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider