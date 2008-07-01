Used 1996 Ford E-150 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford E-150 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-150
Read recent reviews for the Ford E-150
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating45 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark,01/07/2008
We bought this thing when the kids were small. We have done very little to it besides routine maintenance. It's not practical in the city, but great for trips. We take it to horse shows & soccer trips. We can haul anything we want--and anyone. No problems with roominess. Gas mileage is comparable to a big SUV. Plus it tows too!