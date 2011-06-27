  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-150
Overview
See E-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle46.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Curb weight4677 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload2140.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • White
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
See E-150 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles