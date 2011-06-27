Estimated values
1996 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$710
|$1,319
|$1,623
|Clean
|$649
|$1,206
|$1,490
|Average
|$527
|$980
|$1,224
|Rough
|$405
|$754
|$959
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$802
|$1,459
|$1,787
|Clean
|$734
|$1,334
|$1,640
|Average
|$596
|$1,084
|$1,348
|Rough
|$458
|$834
|$1,055
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-150 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$650
|$1,202
|$1,478
|Clean
|$594
|$1,099
|$1,357
|Average
|$482
|$893
|$1,115
|Rough
|$371
|$687
|$873
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$697
|$1,305
|$1,609
|Clean
|$637
|$1,193
|$1,477
|Average
|$518
|$969
|$1,214
|Rough
|$398
|$746
|$951
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,563
|$1,803
|Clean
|$976
|$1,429
|$1,655
|Average
|$793
|$1,161
|$1,360
|Rough
|$610
|$893
|$1,065