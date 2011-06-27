Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

I LOVE this truck! ruzzeld , 01/18/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We have a small farm and use the truck for basic transportation, recreation, long trips and hauling loads. For a big powerful truck it has great fuel economy (18-19 mpg pulling over 18,000 lbs and regularly over 22mpg empty - the BEST I ever got was 28mpg on a long trip)! Great resale value. Relatively comfortable, good visibility, dependable. I've put over 140,000 miles with only normal maintenance, replacing the serpentine belt, batteries and at around 120k mi, upper and lower ball joints. Report Abuse

Quad Cab 4dr Diesel Auto LB 2wd SRW Lane Dreher , 02/08/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This 3500 series truck has the 325hp 600#torque diesel engine. It tows my 32'5th wheel with ease. Wife likes the power adjustable pedals and power adjust both front seats. It gets better mpg than my 2000 diesel did. More rear seat leg room is nice as is the quieter diesel engine.

My Baby Girl Bear , 06/06/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Best diesel on the market. I have not had any problems at all and it drives wonderfully. I have put nearly 30,000 miles on it and it is just starting to break in. Mine is single wheel rear end so it goes places that the duals cannot. Great Truck!!!

Great Truck mike20 , 08/03/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Vehicle amazes me everytime I drive it. Unreal power on towing hill terrain. The Cummins motor is living up to every expectation. Recommending this truck to everyone. Good towing mirrors.