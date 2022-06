You'll be able to identify the new SVR Edition 1988 by its exclusive Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint, which Jaguar says appears to be black until bright light illuminates the SUV. Champagne Gold 22-inch forged aluminum wheels are standard for this F-Pace special-edition model, along with Sunset Gold Satin and Gloss Black interior and exterior detailing. Jaguar also equips this model with the SVR Black Pack.

Naturally, "Edition 1988" emblems appear both on and inside of the vehicle, and an interior graphic will remind you that the Edition 1988 is one of 394 ever made.