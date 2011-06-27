Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,845
|$10,441
|$12,361
|Clean
|$6,227
|$9,496
|$11,245
|Average
|$4,993
|$7,606
|$9,012
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,715
|$6,780
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,254
|$11,066
|$13,100
|Clean
|$6,600
|$10,064
|$11,918
|Average
|$5,292
|$8,061
|$9,552
|Rough
|$3,984
|$6,057
|$7,186
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,167
|$15,510
|$18,362
|Clean
|$9,250
|$14,106
|$16,704
|Average
|$7,417
|$11,298
|$13,388
|Rough
|$5,583
|$8,490
|$10,072
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,408
|$8,250
|$9,767
|Clean
|$4,920
|$7,503
|$8,885
|Average
|$3,945
|$6,010
|$7,122
|Rough
|$2,970
|$4,516
|$5,358
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,319
|$15,042
|$17,560
|Clean
|$9,388
|$13,680
|$15,975
|Average
|$7,528
|$10,957
|$12,804
|Rough
|$5,667
|$8,234
|$9,632
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,012
|$9,172
|$10,858
|Clean
|$5,470
|$8,341
|$9,878
|Average
|$4,386
|$6,681
|$7,917
|Rough
|$3,302
|$5,020
|$5,956
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,408
|$14,352
|$16,991
|Clean
|$8,559
|$13,052
|$15,457
|Average
|$6,863
|$10,454
|$12,389
|Rough
|$5,166
|$7,856
|$9,320
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,118
|$12,384
|$14,661
|Clean
|$7,386
|$11,263
|$13,338
|Average
|$5,922
|$9,021
|$10,690
|Rough
|$4,458
|$6,779
|$8,042
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,110
|$7,794
|$9,227
|Clean
|$4,649
|$7,088
|$8,394
|Average
|$3,727
|$5,677
|$6,728
|Rough
|$2,806
|$4,266
|$5,061
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,291
|$11,123
|$13,168
|Clean
|$6,634
|$10,116
|$11,979
|Average
|$5,319
|$8,102
|$9,601
|Rough
|$4,004
|$6,089
|$7,223
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,870
|$8,953
|$10,600
|Clean
|$5,341
|$8,143
|$9,643
|Average
|$4,282
|$6,522
|$7,729
|Rough
|$3,224
|$4,901
|$5,815
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,953
|$13,657
|$16,169
|Clean
|$8,146
|$12,421
|$14,709
|Average
|$6,531
|$9,948
|$11,789
|Rough
|$4,917
|$7,476
|$8,869