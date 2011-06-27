  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,305
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,305
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,305
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,305
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Front track69.4 in.
Curb weight5858 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload5140 lbs.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.7 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,305
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
