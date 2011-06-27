Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Love my 2006 Ram 1500! John Clay , 03/31/2016 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my Ram 1500 4WD Laramie quad cab new in 2006. It is equipped with the 5.7 liter hemi. So far, it's been bullet proof. In 10 years, only one trip to the dealer for a warranty repair on an "air gate" that was making noise and preventing proper air circulation. That was covered promptly under warranty and no other service actions other than normal maintenance. I live in Montana and hunt and fish a lot so I'm often using the truck to tow my boat (about 30 times a year) or traveling off-road while hunting. The truck is also used for routine hauling around my property. Pros: reasonable power and torque, outstanding reliability, super sound system and GREAT fuel mileage (about 18.5 mpg on the highway when not towing my boat) with the 5.7 liter hemi with MDS (shuts off 4 cylinders when all 8 are not needed). The creature comforts are also a big plus (leather, dual climate zones, power everything). Con: when towing up hills, the transmission often "hunts" for the ideal gear and shifts too often. I'm betting it's programmed to optimize mileage so it often shifts to a higher gear than I'd like. This has been a great truck for 10 years and I hope to use it for another 10! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2006 Mega Cab 4x4 THE INVESTIGATOR , 12/07/2006 23 of 24 people found this review helpful In the first 50 miles this truck made me not even look back at my 2007 Lincoln Mark LT truck I traded in on this Dodge Mega Cab. At least when you step on the gas you could at least feel the truck move. I don't care if it only gets 12 mpg. The Lincoln only got 13 mpg and you had to worry that you cleared the intersection before the light changed. The interior room is fantastic and at least the seats are really comfortable. This truck is awesome. Report Abuse

2006 Dodge Ram brent , 07/02/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My 1st truck: so no comparison-but I love it. Got the V-6 and it has plenty of power. Truck came with the optional lower rear end; which I wouldn't have bought-maybe this helps with the power? Have thought about changing to the standard rear end-but wonder if any computers would need to be changed. Water pump failed at around 50K, which I didn't think should happen. My main complaint is the AC. It has never been cold. Took it back to the dealer and he said it was operating to spec. Dropped the headliner and put in a heat shield and tinted the rear windshield but didn't seem to help. Now the recirc door has broken (maybe has been broken for a long time) which really limits the airflow. Report Abuse

Rammed Mark , 09/10/2015 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 34 of 38 people found this review helpful I purchased a used (73,000 miles) 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT from a dealership. It appeared in great shape and I did my homework on this truck, but some things lurk in the shadows and come out at night.this truck fits that description. Fortunately I purchased an extended warranty, $0 deductible and it was a blessing I did. 1. Two weeks out of the purchase date the check engine light comes on. Unknown problem. $125 at dealership to determine issue. 2. A few weeks later exhaust pipe comes out of y pipe. Local garage fix for $100 3. Squeaking from engine, to dealership, unknown problem, changed fan belt determined a water leak but unknown from where. 4. In shop again suspension squeak, located water leak, replace water pump, squeak still not located not diagnosed 5. Brakes making steering issue. Brakes hanging up on rotors - was an issue for a while and rotors warped, brake job at local garage 6. Steering very loose all of a sudden, dealership inspected, flushed out, that was their solution 7. Driver's side Ball joint out, Took 3 trips to dealership to determine this. 8. Normal maintenance schedule followed - oil, trans fluids, filters etc 9. A couple months after scheduled trans maintenance Transmission all of a sudden trans slips, loses gear ratio in 3rd and 4th, loses 4 th and 3rd completely. Codes were pulled within an hour of the check engine light coming on and 7 different codes pop up. All of this was in a period of 14 months and 24K miles. No off roading, no racing, just normal driving mostly on highway and very occasionally on hard packed dirt roads. Now I know that used vehicles have some issues that will arise as they get older, as any vehicle will, but this is way too many trips to the garage to fix issues. The final straw that broke the camel's back was the transmission service completed and a couple months later the transmission blows out. Currently waiting for service day to diagnose issue. Caution on Dodge Rams....look before you leap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse