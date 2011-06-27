Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,691
|$12,946
|$15,356
|Clean
|$10,442
|$12,645
|$14,980
|Average
|$9,944
|$12,044
|$14,229
|Rough
|$9,447
|$11,443
|$13,477
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,147
|$14,406
|$16,831
|Clean
|$11,864
|$14,072
|$16,419
|Average
|$11,298
|$13,403
|$15,595
|Rough
|$10,732
|$12,734
|$14,771
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,022
|$13,374
|$15,890
|Clean
|$10,765
|$13,063
|$15,501
|Average
|$10,252
|$12,442
|$14,723
|Rough
|$9,738
|$11,821
|$13,946
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,251
|$15,612
|$18,147
|Clean
|$12,942
|$15,249
|$17,703
|Average
|$12,325
|$14,524
|$16,815
|Rough
|$11,708
|$13,799
|$15,926
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,134
|$14,580
|$17,200
|Clean
|$11,852
|$14,242
|$16,779
|Average
|$11,286
|$13,565
|$15,937
|Rough
|$10,721
|$12,888
|$15,095
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,746
|$14,242
|$16,912
|Clean
|$11,472
|$13,912
|$16,498
|Average
|$10,925
|$13,250
|$15,670
|Rough
|$10,378
|$12,589
|$14,842