Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
Love it after 5000 mile camper trip
These vans do what they are meant to do, carry lots of stuff or people. We just finished 5000 mile trip in the Rocky Mountains and our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT was great. It pulled a pop up camper up and down mountains without a complaint and got great mileage doing it. We had hoped for 20 mpg and got 24mpg(actually 23.7) traveling with the traffic at highway speeds. Now without the trailer mileage approaches/exceeds 30mpg at highway speeds. And our two dogs love it too. We buy and keep our cars for long periods and have always had great performance from Dodge grand caravans.
BEST Vehicle EVER
I bought the minivan for its space to haul my mobility scooter. I installed a hoist and the scooter fits perfect. I never use the last row of seating and carry a load of 400 lbs. at all times. Looking at the van from the outside you can’t even tell it has anything inside. I love the power and the sound of the engine when you put your foot into it. The start has a little lag but then it takes off like a rocket, I had a big SUV before which weighed 1500 lbs. more than the van and it had the same horse power and it would not get out of its own way. I live in Phoenix, AZ so the remote start is a must in the hot weather. I start it when I get outside of the store and the time I get my scooter loaded and get in the driver seat the A/C has it cooled down. The auto doors are the best for loading groceries don’t even have to get off my scooter. I have people see me unloading my scooter and they always come over to help me close the rear door and I tell them it’s automatic and push the button. The Bluetooth for the phone is great calling and receiving calls, I like music and was always shuffling cd’s in my old vehicle but this one puts them on the hard drive and then I never have to mess with them anymore. The mileage is good on the highway (26 MPG) in town I can’t keep my foot out of it so not that great, but that’s my own fault. I’m 62 and have had a lot of vehicles and this by far is the best.
Dodge Grand Caravan
Great practical vehicle. Love the stow and go storage under the floor and radio with hard drive for my music. Has front and rear heated seats and USB ports. Kids love it!
I love my grand Caravan
I've owned dodge caravans for years. this time so as to totally satisfy myself i test drove the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota and quite frankly it was no contest. nothing beats stow and go, power is about the same. Caravan GT model interior easily beat the honda and the toyota and the new pacifica. also the cost was at least $10000.00 lower than the honda. all these car experts probably get paid by Honda to make the odyssey come across as the second coming. they don't seem to realize that average people by a van because it's a tremendous people hawler and absolutely great if your travelling south and are a golfer. who cares if it doesn't have the absolute latest gimmicks. guess what! 99% of owners never use these useless features that you are charged exorbitant amounts for. most don't even know how to operate them. long live the dodge caravan. i think dodge may want to modify its appearance down the road, but replace it NEVER, that would be a mistake.
1st of many minivans!
due To our growing family, we were in market for a minivan. After doing much research online, we went shopping. It took us 1 day to decide which van was right for us! 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. I loved the look on the Chrysler Pacifica, so we drove on of those- we were not a big fan. It was not as comfortable as we thought a “luxury” minivan would be. We then drove the caravan- which was very smooth- absorbing bumps with ease, smooth acceleration, nice features, comfortable seats, and lower cost than the Pacifica. Granted, we did like the look of the interior dash in the Pacifica better- it did feel like you were driving a very large vehicle (and I drive a semi) we then drove the 2016 Kia Sedona, and our backs were hurting before we were finished with the test drive. We felt clostrophobic in the front of the Sedona. The Sedona is a bit longer than the caravan, but the front feels cramped, while there is a little more legroom in the back seats. We went into this shopping trip with 2 different vehicles in mind. The Pacifica, and the Sedona- we ended up liking the Dodge Grand Caravan so much more! Interior feels like it’s built to last, quality is great, design wonderful. *fyi- I’ve never been a fan of Dodge, but the stow-n-go option really made me consider it- I’m glad I did! One thing about the Caravan that is disappointing is the infotainment screen. Feels a bit like the screens from cell phones many years ago. Back up camera leaves much to be desired, as it is pretty grainy, and at night- it’s just about worthless. However, it is a touchscreen, and it is a decent size. The Sedona had a very small screen. If you can look past the quality of the screen, then definitely take a look at the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan! Ours has leather/suede seats.
