Vehicle overview

It's been six years since the Chevrolet Impala last received a significant update, and even longer since it was redesigned from the ground up. Since then the segment has been flooded with competitors with more style, substance and sophistication than Chevy's venerable four-door flagship. In fact, even Chevy's own Malibu is a more appealing choice. That's not to say the Impala is a bad car that'll leave you stranded by the side of the road or with a repair bill the size of Texas. It's certainly spacious and reliable, but nonetheless there are an awful lot more appealing choices out there that meet those criteria as well.

There is some good news for 2012 as the Impala gains a new, more powerful and more fuel-efficient 3.6-liter V6 engine. Paired to a new (for the Impala) six-speed automatic transmission, Chevy's full-size sedan finally has a modern powertrain. Unfortunately, the rest of the car can't claim the same modernity. Its stale styling, cheap-feeling interior materials and lack of many desirable features make the Impala seem impossibly behind the times.

Overall, we'd strongly urge family sedan shoppers to consider any of the Impala's much more modern competitors, including the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Ford Taurus, Hyundai Azera or Volkswagen Passat. Any of these would be a substantially better choice than the 2012 Chevy Impala.