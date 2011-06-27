Vehicle overview

Countless American families, rap videos, cop cars and low riders. What could all these disparate elements possibly have in common? If you knew it was the Chevrolet Impala, then you'd be a great contestant on Automotive Jeopardy if there was such a show.

The 2009 Chevrolet Impala carries on 50 years of full-size American car tradition -- even if it's changed just a bit over the years. With room for six, a spacious trunk, decent performance and a smooth quiet ride, the Impala appeals to a lot of people -- it typically boasts a spot in the top-10 vehicles sold in the United States. In the past, Chevy's bread-and-butter full-sizer was criticized for unattractive styling and Playskool-quality cabin plastics. These two areas were addressed a few years ago with mixed results. Styling is now pleasantly subdued, but the interior remains one of the worst in the full-size segment -- especially in lower trims.

For 2009, Chevy adds to its full-size formula by throwing in a few more standard features for the lower trim levels, including dual-zone climate control, front seat side airbags, antilock disc brakes and traction control. Other aces up the Impala's sleeve include a pair of V6s that strike a fine balance between performance and fuel efficiency, as well as the availability of the SS model that provides the thrill of a powerful V8 along with a sport-tuned suspension.

Although the 2009 Chevrolet Impala boasts a well-rounded nature, its rivals offer advantages in certain areas. The Toyota Avalon is more luxurious, while the Ford Taurus offers more passenger and cargo space. The rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300/Dodge Charger and Pontiac G8 are more nimble and stylish. The Hyundai Azera offers a better mix of luxury and value. All of the above also boast nicer cabins. But with its proven record for providing roomy, comfortable, economical and reliable transportation, we certainly can see why the Impala is so popular.