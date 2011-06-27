  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger seating availability, big brakes, torquey V6 engines.
  • So-so styling, no V8, wallowy suspension, big front-drive cars rarely sell as well as big rear-drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be called the Impala, but this dreadful front-wheel-drive family sedan has little in common with the V8-powered rear-drive models of the past. Skip it in favor of the more refined offerings from Ford, Chrysler and Toyota.

Vehicle overview

The Chevy Impala returned last year, this time as a front-wheel-drive, V6-powered spin-off of the Lumina chassis, which left rear-drive Impala purists aching for the previous generation model. Designed to compete in the full-size market, the Impala is more aggressive-looking than its Lumina sister, with smoked headlight lenses, large circular tail lamps, and a shape that creates a "frown" both front and rear. Stylists looked to Impalas of the '60s for inspiration here, but its C-pillar badges mimic the surprisingly successful and often-mourned Impala SS of the '90s.

Available in base and LS trim levels, the 2001 Impala sedan holds six good-sized adults and 17.6 cubic feet of their luggage. Inside, a clean, straightforward layout features large, easy-to-find controls and gauges.

The standard 3.4-liter V6 engine was borrowed from the Venture minivan, making 180 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Step up to LS trim and you get a 3.8-liter V6 making 200 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Weighing just less than 3,400 pounds, Impala should move along with verve with either engine. A four-speed automatic is the only available transmission.

Structural enhancements make for a stiffer body, which allowed the engineers to reduce noise, vibration and harshness. It also allowed a more precisely tuned suspension to maximize both ride comfort and handling prowess. Standard 16-inch wheels and tires do much to help with both ride and grip, while Impala's standard four-wheel-disc brakes are rated for heavy-duty service in a new Impala police package. Antilock brakes, a tire inflation monitor and traction control are optional on base models and standard on LS.

Occupant safety will be a big selling point for the Impala. Head protection standards for 2003 were met three years in advance, a side airbag is available, and rear-seat tethers will handle up to three child safety seats. Daytime running lights are standard.

Other standard equipment includes air conditioning with dual front temperature controls, rear defogger, rear-seat headrests, power windows and locks, and a Radio Data System (RDS) AM/FM stereo. Plus, the clock automatically adjusts when you drive across time zones, and Impala's remote keyless entry fobs can be programmed with the preferences of two different drivers. While OnStar is an option for the base sedan, it's now standard on the LS.

Although it's still too early to tell from last year's model run, Chevrolet promises improved reliability over the last-generation Impala, thanks to a simplified electrical system and fewer parts used in the assembly process. A coolant loss-protection system keeps the Impala moving even if all the coolant has been lost - just make sure to stop before you've traveled 50 miles. And, if you do get stranded, the OnStar mobile communications system can help rescue you.

2001 Highlights

GM resurrected the Impala nameplate last year (a staple in Chevy's lineup from 1959 to the early '80s and then briefly from 1994 to '96) and put it on an all-new, full-sized sedan body that rides on the Lumina front-drive platform. Although the Lumina itself is still with us for the 2001 -model-year, Impala will eventually replace it as Chevy's large-car entry to battle the likes of Ford's Crown Victoria, Buick's LeSabre and Chrysler's LH cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Impala.

5(50%)
4(26%)
3(16%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.1
135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RE- THINK if your going to spend more
Gene from Mass,02/27/2002
I have owned my Impala 9 months. YOU can't find a better car for the MONEY! You can't find more ROOM in it's class. You can't find better GAS milage in it's class. You can't beat the PRICE. Luxury, Ride, Power, Handling, Room, Looks, What's not to like?
200000 miles plus easy with this vehicle
Needas,03/30/2008
I have had my impala for 7 years now, with over 225000 miles, I still get 29 miles to the gallon average for all driving. I have only replaced the catalytic converter. It still has the same get up and go. It is wonderful on long trips. The only car I have ever owned that does not hurt my back after 12 hours of driving. I own three Chevy's all over 200000 miles, one over 300000 miles, if you want minimal repairs and a long lasting vehicle, Chevy's are your car, with Impala's leading the pack
1st 165k were troublefree
Eric,02/10/2009
Bought new as a company car, drove the 1st 165k no trouble except for 1 check engine for bad gas. Bought the car from my employer at ~80k; still driving it daily at 248k. It does eat front rotors; you get one turn, then replace 'em. I'm on the 3rd set on front. Most of what has gone wrong was mostly due to my failure to do maintenance, and due to operator abuse like overcranking the steering wheel or driving over a cinder brick on the interstate while clipping along at 80 mph (Yeah, I did that; not recommended). Problems coming fast now at 248k, but I'm not amazed. Time to get another Impala. Advice - Change transaxle fluid every 30,000 miles if you want max life on the trans
Money PIT!!!!!!
drsmilzel,01/26/2011
I have had my impala since 04 I bought it used with 60,000 miles on it. I have replaced the motor once, tranny once, and the power steering went 2 times and that was withing the first 2 years under the warrenty as well as the ABS and traction control sensors in the hubs are a pain they go every 2 years if not more often. Now after the warrenty is up I will say this thing has sucked more money out of me then if I had children! I find my self replacing the power steering pump constantly and the high presure line and the rack and pinion. The gas gauge doesnt work cause the level sensor in the sending unit is frozen and they want 300 for the whole unit cause you can't get just the level sensor.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

