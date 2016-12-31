Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

18-Month update: No issues so far. I love this car. Though the original wireless charger works on my Android phone, it does not work with iPhone X and 8. Newer GM models support iPhone, and fortunately there's an upgraded wireless charging module you can purchase for the Impala. It also improves wireless charging in general. I purchased it, and it was easy to replace in the Impala. I love the 20 inch wheels, however I hit a curb and dented a rim, and tore a piece of the sidewall. $500 to replace. 12-Month update: We are now into the 2nd Winter for this car, 7.5K miles, and it continues to impress me. I have had no mechanical or quality issues, and average 21 MPG in mostly local driving (7 mile commute to work). I'll say it again I really like the remote start feature on my phone. In the Winter it automatically heats the seat and defrosts the rear window and mirror. I'll also say again you need snow tires if you get the optional 20 inch wheels and plan to drive in snow or ice. 6-Month update: I still love this car. Now that Summer is here, I am really enjoying the cooled seats. A nice feature is the car will turn on the cooled seats when you start the car remotely from the Chevy app or key fob. The Bose centerpoint surround sound system is incredible. XM radio sounds ok, but you really need to feed it direct line or bluetooth audio to fully enjoy the 11 speaker system. Original Review: I did a lot of research and was going to get a 2017 Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2017 to replace my 2007 Mazda 6. I had looked at Impalas and other big sedans but technology and luxury options pushed them above my budget. However Chevy offered 20% off MSRP on 2017 Impalas, meaning I could get $8K off a loaded Premier. I got a Premier in silver every option but the radar cruise control. The optional 20inch wheels look great in my opinion. However those tires are not suited for snow, so I purchased snow tires and wheels from Tire Rack. The car succeeds in providing a quiet comfortable ride with some decent features. I have just 2 minor issues so far. The transmission seems to like to start off in a high gear, I assume for fuel economy, so I have to step on the gas more than I'm used to. The car has great power, and I love the sound of the V6. The other issue is with the wireless phone charger,P in the cubby with the door. The rubber pad is too thick for my phone to charge. I removed the pad and put a patch of thin rubber carpet backing there to keep the phone from sliding around, so far it works great. The Impala is compelling and with a 20% off incentive it was a no-brainer for me.

Read more