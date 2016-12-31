Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    80,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,880

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    21,264 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,994

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    10,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,888

    $2,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    59,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,895

    $3,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    41,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,699

    $2,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    68,635 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,500

    $3,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    30,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    61,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,800

    $2,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    60,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,648

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Black
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    62,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,991

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    31,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,144

    $3,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    64,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $3,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    35,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,994

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    90,403 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,897

    $3,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LS in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LS

    64,518 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,513

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LS

    32,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,550

    $2,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Impala LT

    58,185 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,500

    $2,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Silver
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    55,330 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,650

    $2,248 Below Market
    Details

18-Month update: No issues so far. I love this car. Though the original wireless charger works on my Android phone, it does not work with iPhone X and 8. Newer GM models support iPhone, and fortunately there's an upgraded wireless charging module you can purchase for the Impala. It also improves wireless charging in general. I purchased it, and it was easy to replace in the Impala. I love the 20 inch wheels, however I hit a curb and dented a rim, and tore a piece of the sidewall. $500 to replace. 12-Month update: We are now into the 2nd Winter for this car, 7.5K miles, and it continues to impress me. I have had no mechanical or quality issues, and average 21 MPG in mostly local driving (7 mile commute to work). I'll say it again I really like the remote start feature on my phone. In the Winter it automatically heats the seat and defrosts the rear window and mirror. I'll also say again you need snow tires if you get the optional 20 inch wheels and plan to drive in snow or ice. 6-Month update: I still love this car. Now that Summer is here, I am really enjoying the cooled seats. A nice feature is the car will turn on the cooled seats when you start the car remotely from the Chevy app or key fob. The Bose centerpoint surround sound system is incredible. XM radio sounds ok, but you really need to feed it direct line or bluetooth audio to fully enjoy the 11 speaker system. Original Review: I did a lot of research and was going to get a 2017 Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2017 to replace my 2007 Mazda 6. I had looked at Impalas and other big sedans but technology and luxury options pushed them above my budget. However Chevy offered 20% off MSRP on 2017 Impalas, meaning I could get $8K off a loaded Premier. I got a Premier in silver every option but the radar cruise control. The optional 20inch wheels look great in my opinion. However those tires are not suited for snow, so I purchased snow tires and wheels from Tire Rack. The car succeeds in providing a quiet comfortable ride with some decent features. I have just 2 minor issues so far. The transmission seems to like to start off in a high gear, I assume for fuel economy, so I have to step on the gas more than I'm used to. The car has great power, and I love the sound of the V6. The other issue is with the wireless phone charger,P in the cubby with the door. The rubber pad is too thick for my phone to charge. I removed the pad and put a patch of thin rubber carpet backing there to keep the phone from sliding around, so far it works great. The Impala is compelling and with a 20% off incentive it was a no-brainer for me.
