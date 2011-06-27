Vehicle overview

Why are we fans of the 2016 Chevrolet Impala, a large sedan in its third year of production? Well, it certainly has the big-car basics down, what with its roomy interior, smooth ride and trunk large enough to relocate a small village. But we also appreciate the Impala's technology, particularly relative to what the previous, rental-grade Impala provided. Standard on all but the base LS trim is the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system, which has crisp graphics and an intuitive interface, albeit one that can occasionally be slow to respond.

Clean, dignified styling gives the 2016 Chevrolet Impala a refined presence that plays well in this near-luxury segment.

The Impala is up to date on electronic driver aids, too, with lane-departure warning, forward collision alert and blind-spot monitoring all present and accounted for on the options list. The top-of-the-line LTZ further offers adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking. Other highlights include confident V6 power (in the 2LT and LTZ trims) and outstanding crash-test scores. Of course, big cars are meant to be mile-eaters on the highway, and the Impala delivers here as well, making for a restful, serene road tripper on long hauls.

There are a few other sedans you might want to check out before settling on the Impala. The perennial leader of this pack is the roomy Toyota Avalon, which offers a hybrid model in addition to its smooth V6. There are also the well-equipped Hyundai Azera and Kia Cadenza (which share many mechanical bits), as well as the stylish and powerful Chrysler 300. And don't forget to check out the Hyundai Genesis -- it's a class-up car, but with Hyundai's aggressive pricing, it may well fall into an Impala shopper's budget. Still, the 2016 Chevrolet Impala is right in the mix and should definitely be on your test-drive list.