Vehicle overview

The Impala was first introduced in 1958 as the top-of-the-line trim level of the Bel Air full-size coupe and convertible. A year later the Impala became a stand-alone model and its popularity skyrocketed with over 450,000 sold that year. For the '61 model year, the Impala ushered in an all-new design, and the 409 V8 and Super Sport package turned the Impala into GM's first true muscle car. Throughout the '60s, the Impala dominated the sales charts, culminating in 1965 when over one million were sold. The popularity of the smaller, midsize muscle cars slowly ate away at sales of the Impala, but it continued to sell in big numbers, registering as the best-selling car in America in 1973. The oil embargo of 1973 put a quick end to that for a while until a new, smaller and much lighter design debuted in 1977 that resurrected Impala sales to a respectable number once again. The Impala nameplate languished in the early '80s, eventually getting dropped in 1986 in favor of the Caprice designation. A revival of sorts occurred in 1994 when the Impala SS name was used again, this time for a high-performance version of the Caprice sedan. Sporting a monochrome paint scheme, an LT-1 V8 and bucket seats, the '94-'96 Impala SS recaptured the spirit of the original SS models and continues to be highly sought after today. The demise of the Caprice after the '96 model year meant no more Impalas once again until four years later when the all-new 2000 model arrived. With front-wheel drive and V6 power, the current Impala isn't exactly a tribute to the past, but it does continue the tradition of large, affordable Chevrolet family sedans. The move to smaller, more efficient V6 power plants gives family sedan buyers enough power when they need it while still providing respectable mileage -- never one of the Impala's strong points in previous generations. The addition of an SS model powered by a 240-horse supercharged V6 may not impress those who remember Impalas of yesteryear, but at least Chevy is trying. The fact that the base Impala can seat six in a pinch places it in the thinly populated category of large sedans, with the Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and Toyota Avalon as the only real competition. While the Impala offers a much lower price, at least in base and LS form, it lags behind the Ford and the Toyota when it comes to performance and overall refinement. And when compared to more mainstream family sedans like the Accord, Altima and Camry, the Impala gets outclassed again. GM's own Pontiac Grand Prix would be a better buy for those who want American-style performance but don't necessarily need a huge backseat. As you can probably tell, the current Impala is not one of our favorite cars, but even so, it's one of GM's top-selling nameplates.