Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

3,198 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Impala Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet

    121,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    93,794 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $1,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    101,116 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    136,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    182,272 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,400

    $1,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT

    198,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    92,835 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,200

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LS

    95,968 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    97,337 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,495

    $1,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    85,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    96,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,299

    $1,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    105,223 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,984

    $5,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    103,068 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    149,000 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet

    80,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    75,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,789

    $1,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet

    59,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,850

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Impala searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Overall Consumer Rating
4.218 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Bang for Buck
tnsailorguy,03/27/2014
Most professional reviewers do not live with the cars they review. It is all about style and handling. Yes a BMW drives great and is beautiful but who can afford to maintain one. This Impala provides a long list of features that make everyday driving much more enjoyable. The price of admission is very affordable and they cost practically nothing to maintain. I traded up from the 09 LT to the 13 LTZ. In 85,000 miles of driving my 09 cost $125 for non regular maintenance cost. The 13 LTZ is a bit firmer but the power from the 3.6 is amazing over the 3.9 of the 09. Unless you plan on using this car to carve mountain roads do not be put off by the reviews.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Impala
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Impala info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings