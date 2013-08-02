Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This is a CLEAN TITLE Luxury and an optional extended warranty is available.This Luxury has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The keyless entry is an added convenience option whereas the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, not to mention the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations while the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, not to mention the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WF5E33D1255382

Stock: 255382

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020