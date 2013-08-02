Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,576 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This is a CLEAN TITLE Luxury and an optional extended warranty is available.This Luxury has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The keyless entry is an added convenience option whereas the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, not to mention the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations while the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, not to mention the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF5E33D1255382
Stock: 255382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$2,041 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Luxury has a CLEAN TITLE and an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.This great color combination of Summit White exterior with a clean Ebony interior looks stunning.The convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus, moreover listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, whats more is the woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes.The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, moreover the driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back. The power windows are definitely a must have option at the same time the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF5E32D1213527
Stock: 213527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 93,794 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,624 Below Market
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
A nameplate used since 1958 by Chevrolet the four-door Impala sedan's exterior appearance will remain reminiscent to the past model years of the vehicle. For interior space it's still one of the best vehicles in its class with room in back for three adults. Chevrolet also claims that the Impala is unique in its segment with the ability to fold the backseat forward for large items.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E39D1157910
Stock: 11813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,477 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. NEW LOW PRICE... Great MPG: 30 MPG Hwy.. Special Online Pricing on this great Sedan.. Spotless!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Are you seeking a car that you don't have to wonder if it will start in the morning? Well this Vehicle will have you excited to pick-up even your mother-in-law.. Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E35D1199586
Stock: A6035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 136,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,395 Below Market
EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E31D1100228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,272 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,400$1,578 Below Market
John Jones Auto Group - Salem / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E31D1103285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500$692 Below Market
Milnes Chevrolet - Imlay City / Michigan
We are delivering cars daily!2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Ashen Gray Metallic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD 4D Sedan40/40 Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Column Shifter, Compass, Cross-Car Envelope-Style Cargo Net, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E85 FlexFuel Capable, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 18/30 City/Highway MPGOur Online Virtual Sales Department is OPEN for business. We are eager to assist with videos of our inventory, trade in questions & values, help getting a loan or finance questions or general help. Please call or e-mail us. Although our showroom is temporarily closed to the public, we welcome you to contact our sales team to assist you through your virtual car buying experience. Milnes Ford is complying with all federal and state guidance stemming from COVID-19. Your safety is a Top Priority to us and we are constantly sanitizing our veh
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E35D1163847
Stock: 21094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,835 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,200$1,145 Below Market
Budget Auto Sales - Appleton / Wisconsin
*** I’M READY FOR A NEW HOME!! *** The Safety Inspection is complete and this car can be test driven! We’ve updated a lot of information on the specs page, but if you would like more - feel free to email at appletondeals@gmail.com or call us at 920.739.4205!! Want to get Pre-Approved for this vehicle? Just fill out our Quick Hassle Free Online Application by clicking the APPLY TODAY link on the homepage of our website! www.budgetautosalesappleton.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E35D1207567
Stock: 4012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,968 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$1,205 Below Market
Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown - North Jackson / Ohio
***This One-Owner Vehicle Comes Well Equipped with Remote Keyless Entry, 6-Way Power Driver Sear Adjuster, Cruise Control, 16' Aluminum wheels, Electronic stability control & So Much More!!!... ***Here's all the Details: It Has a Reliable 3.6L V6 engine, Fully automatic headlights, SiriusXM satellite radio Plus Steering wheel mounted audio controls!!!... ***After 116 years in business, we know how to do our homework. We are confident that after researching over 20,000 websites that this beautiful ride is priced extremely competitively based on its value proposition. Come in and we will prove it to you! It will be the best decision you ever made! Hurry before your neighbor gets here to claim this enormous value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E39D1172053
Stock: 15805LT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 97,337 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495$1,606 Below Market
X9 Motors - Euclid / Ohio
.............NEW ARRIVAL! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON?! JUST SERVICED! PERFECT CARFAX! We are pleased to present this 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, it comes equipped with a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Bose Premium Sound System, XM Radio, OnStar, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, Anti-Theft, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels and much more.......... .......With questions please call 216-612-7246 or email us or just stop by for a test drive. All of our vehicles pass safety and mechanical inspection prior to sale! We offer a free Carfax report with every vehicle that we sell, free airport pick-ups for out of state buyers, Financing with low rates (for pre-approval please visit www.x9motors.com and fill out a credit application), Service Contracts ranging from 3 to 48 months for an added peace of mind, We do take Trade-Ins............ - This 2013 Chevrolet Impala 4dr LTZ, HEATED LEATHER, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, XM, FOGS features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Ebony Full Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Sales Department at 216-612-7246 or info@x9motors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E39D1103437
Stock: X08102020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 85,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988$1,673 Below Market
Thrifty Car Sales Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E32D1252437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,299$1,654 Below Market
Royal Auto Dealer CA - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E34D1137396
Stock: 137396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,984$5,751 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (300 hp [223.7 kW] @ 6500 rpm 262 lb-ft of torque [353.7 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (includes rear decklid badge), AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) automatic volume TheftLock and auxiliary input jack (STD), SUNROOF POWER with sunshade, LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, GRAY FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E32D1190470
Stock: 5190470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 103,068 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,488
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO...**** VERY WELL CARED FOR....IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR RELIABLE SEDAN --THAN I URGE YOU NOT TO LET THIS ONE GET A WAY.. ...THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , FULLY LOADED AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER...MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, Ez FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E35D1229511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,000 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,695
Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E30D1225233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,120 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Kia - Saint Peters / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This vehicle is Extremely clean and just serviced! This vehicle is equipped with the following options/features: 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive This car is stunning and a must see! Don't miss out on this Rare find! At Napleton's Mid Rivers you will find all the selection you need! All cars have a trade assistance of up to two thousand dollars as well. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more! Disclaimer (Tax, title, license, and service fees extra) Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license, and service fees extra) Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Odometer is 32906 miles below market average! 18/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF5E33D1245080
Stock: SL43255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 75,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,789$1,143 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Lt Sunroof Package Sun/Moonroof Seat; Rear Flip-And-Fold Flat Spoiler; Rear Lt Onstar And Bluetooth Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD And MP3 Playback Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System And Hmi (Human Machine Interface) Ebony; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Summit White Sunroof; Power Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Universal Home Remote This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a clean and affordable, low mileage, dealer maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2013 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sedan that is priced to sell, and can only be found at Autonation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E35D1131577
Stock: D1131577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 59,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,850$1,244 Below Market
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Vehicle InformationVIN:2G1WG5E39D1222819Model:1WG19-2013IMPALA LTService Contract:NoBranded Title:NoWarranty Block:NoPDI Status:YesOrder Type:50Field Actions:0OpenVehicle BuildModel:1WG19-2013IMPALA LTOrder Number:QQPN98Gross Vehicle Weight:2107Build Date:02/08/2013Build Plant:1Option Codes*IVH is not the definitive source of GM Vehicle RPO information and is intended for service reference only. Should there be any questions about the vehicle's original build or RPO information please refer to the original vehicle invoice or window sticker.17U -SILVER ICE METALLIC2FL -LT6HA -FRONT SPRING7HA -FRONT SPRING83C -TITANIUM83I -GRAY INTERIOR TRIMAG1 -PWR SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6 WAYAL0 -SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINTAM9 -SEAT REAR FLIP AND FOLDAP3 -REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEMAR9 -SEAT FRONT BUCKETAT8 -RESTRAINT PROVISIONS CHILDAXJ -VEHICLE TYPE PASSENGER CARAY0 -AIRBAGS DRIVER & FRONT PASS. FRONT & SIDE IMPACT/ HEAD SIDE CURTAINB34 -FLOOR MATS CARPETEDB35 -FLOOR MATS REARB86 -BODY COLOR BODY SIDE MOLDINGB9F -GM PRODUCTION WEEK #06BQ2 -FLT-AVIS BUDGET CAR RENTALBZP -APPLIQUE WOODGRAINCF5 -POWER SUNROOFCJ3 -DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONINGD55 -FULL FLOOR CONSOLEDG7 -POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORDH6 -DRIVER VISOR MIRROR-LIGHTEDEF7 -COUNTRY U.S.A.F71 -FINAL DRIVE RATIO 2.44FE2 -SUSPENSION SYSTEMFE9 -50-STATE EMISSIONSFHS -VEHICLE FUEL GAS E85I13 -ENGINEERING MODEL YEARIPC -INTERIOR TRIM DESIGNJB9 -LIGHT WEIGHT BRAKE DISC/DISCJL9 -ANTI LOCK BRAKE SYSTEMKG4 -ALTERNATOR 150 AMPSLFX -ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6MH2 -TRANSMISSION 6 SPD AUTOMATICMX0 -TRANSMISSION 6 SPD AUTOMATICNP5 -LEATHER WRAP STEERING WHEELNT7 -FED EMIS SYS TIER 2OST -OSHAWA PLANT #2PDD -LT ONSTAR AND BLUETOOTH PKG: * 6 MTHS ONSTAR DIRECTIONS AND CONNECTIONS WITH AUTOMATIC CRASH RESPONSE & TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION (ASK DEALER ABOUT GEOGRAPHIC COVERAGE) * BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE * AM/FM STEREO CD PLAYER W/ AUX JACKPDV -LT SUNROOF PACKAGE: * POWER SUNROOF * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTEQVS -TIRES ALL SEASON BLACKWALLR6F -IDENTIFY B-CODE USERSR9N -PROCESSING CODE - SEATSRS7 -WHEELS 17' MACHINED ALLOYRVZ -TIRE SPARE COMPACTU2K -XM RADIO + SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY BY SIRIUSXM AFTER 3 MTHSU77 -ANTENNA ROOF MOUNTEDUE1 -6 MTHS ONSTAR DIRECTIONS AND CONNECTIONS WITH AUTOMATIC CRASH RESPONSE & TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION (ASK DEALER ABOUT GEOGRAPHIC COVERAGE)UG1 -UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTEUH8 -INSTRUMENTATION GAUGESUJM -TIRE PRESS INDICATOR MANUALUK3 -STEERING WHL RADIO CONTROLSUPF -BLUETOOTH FOR PHONEUS8 -AM/FM STEREO CD PLAYER W/ AUX JACKUW6 -AUDIO SYSTEM 6 SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUNDV8D -VEHICLE STATEMENT - USAVK3 -LICENSE PLATE BRACKETVT7 -OWNERS MANUALVY7 -LEATHER TRIMMED SHIFT LEVERVZD -MODEL YEAR IDENTIFIERY3N -MODEL CONVERSION LT 2FLZFH -TIRE SPARE COMPACT Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WG5E39D1222819
Stock: A1435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2013
