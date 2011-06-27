Overall rating

Like a lot of long-running American automotive nameplates, the Chevrolet Impala has seen its share of ups and downs. You could chart its appeal through the decades and the graph would probably look a lot like the Dow Jones Index. But as a car shopper of today, all you really need to know is that Chevy's been on an upswing with its Impala ever since it redesigned it a few years ago.

The current design of the Impala dates back to 2014. It's still a handsome-looking sedan in our opinion.

The 2017 Impala's portfolio starts with its roomy interior. This is one of the main reasons to consider this class of car, and compared to a typical midsize sedan, the Impala gives rear passengers plenty of space to stretch out. There's also a big trunk that can hold up to 18.8 cubic feet of stuff. Should you load up both the rear seat and trunk for a road trip, the Impala will keep your crew comfortable with its impressively smooth ride over bumps and low levels of wind and road noise on the highway. This is a restful, serene road tripper on long hauls.

It's fair to say that these qualities are big-car basics, but we're also fond of the Impala's technology. Standard on all but the base LS trim is the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system, which has crisp graphics and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's also an appealing collection of safety features available, including lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. These nicely complement the Impala's crashworthiness, which scored high marks in government testing.

Of course, the Impala isn't the only option you should consider. The perennial all-star of this pack is the Toyota Avalon, which offers a fuel-sipping hybrid four-cylinder engine in addition to its smooth V6. We're also fond of the well-equipped Kia Cadenza (which is also fully redesigned this year) as well as the stylish and powerful Chrysler 300. You might also check out the new Buick LaCrosse if you're looking for something a bit more upscale. Overall, though, the 2017 Chevrolet Impala is right in the mix and would be a solid addition to your garage.

The 2017 Chevrolet Impala comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is GM's subscription-based OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

A rearview camera is optional on the LT, as are forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. These come standard on the Premier. Optional for the Premier only is forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Impala with 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an excellent result for the segment.

In government crash testing, the Impala received aperfect five stars for overall crash protection, including five stars for frontal-impact and five stars for side-impact collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Impala its best rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests. Also in IIHS testing, the LTZ's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned the top rating of "Superior."