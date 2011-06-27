  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides smoothly over bumps and rough roads
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • V6 engine provides quick acceleration
  • Cabin looks sleek and classy
  • big backseat and trunk are great for carrying passengers and luggage
  • Mediocre acceleration with four-cylinder engine
  • A few interior panels and controls feel a bit cheap
  • Thick roof pillars hamper outward visibility
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Like a lot of long-running American automotive nameplates, the Chevrolet Impala has seen its share of ups and downs. You could chart its appeal through the decades and the graph would probably look a lot like the Dow Jones Index. But as a car shopper of today, all you really need to know is that Chevy's been on an upswing with its Impala ever since it redesigned it a few years ago.

The current design of the Impala dates back to 2014. It's still a handsome-looking sedan in our opinion.

The 2017 Impala's portfolio starts with its roomy interior. This is one of the main reasons to consider this class of car, and compared to a typical midsize sedan, the Impala gives rear passengers plenty of space to stretch out. There's also a big trunk that can hold up to 18.8 cubic feet of stuff. Should you load up both the rear seat and trunk for a road trip, the Impala will keep your crew comfortable with its impressively smooth ride over bumps and low levels of wind and road noise on the highway. This is a restful, serene road tripper on long hauls.

It's fair to say that these qualities are big-car basics, but we're also fond of the Impala's technology. Standard on all but the base LS trim is the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system, which has crisp graphics and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's also an appealing collection of safety features available, including lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. These nicely complement the Impala's crashworthiness, which scored high marks in government testing.

Of course, the Impala isn't the only option you should consider. The perennial all-star of this pack is the Toyota Avalon, which offers a fuel-sipping hybrid four-cylinder engine in addition to its smooth V6. We're also fond of the well-equipped Kia Cadenza (which is also fully redesigned this year) as well as the stylish and powerful Chrysler 300. You might also check out the new Buick LaCrosse if you're looking for something a bit more upscale. Overall, though, the 2017 Chevrolet Impala is right in the mix and would be a solid addition to your garage.

The 2017 Chevrolet Impala comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is GM's subscription-based OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

A rearview camera is optional on the LT, as are forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. These come standard on the Premier. Optional for the Premier only is forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Impala with 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an excellent result for the segment.

In government crash testing, the Impala received aperfect five stars for overall crash protection, including five stars for frontal-impact and five stars for side-impact collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Impala its best rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests. Also in IIHS testing, the LTZ's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned the top rating of "Superior."

2017 Chevrolet Impala models

The 2017 Chevrolet Impala is offered in three main trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. (Chevy also offers versions of the LS and LT with a bi-fuel V6 engine that can run on regular gasoline and compressed natural gas (CNG). You'll unlikely encounter an LS or LT CNG on dealer lots or in online inventory, but note that feature availability does vary slightly compared to the regular versions.)

Starting off with an Impala LS gets you a four-cylinder engine, 18-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, air-conditioning, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, OnStar (with a 4G connection and WiFi hotspot), Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and a 4.2-inch color display.

An optional Protection package adds rear parking sensors, foldable rear headrests and a cargo net. Major stand-alone options include larger wheels, remote engine start and a V6 engine (comes bundled with automatic climate control).

The LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, cloth and leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power lumbar adjustment for the front passenger seat, folding rear head restraints and theMyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, two additional USB ports (for a total of three), an SD card slot, HD radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Many of the options you can get on the LT are grouped into packages. The Leather package adds (you guessed it) leather upholstery, heated seats and an eight-way power front passenger seat. The Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote engine start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. You can also select a Technology package (19-inch wheels, rear spoiler, 120-volt power outlet, 11-speaker Bose audio system, CD player, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting) and a Navigation package (keyless entry and ignition plus integrated MyLink navigation). The V6 engine is also available, as is a sunroof.

For additional safety features, go with the Driver Confidence package that includes forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. There are also two Appearance packages, one adding a trunk-lid spoiler, a body-color grille surround and chrome mirror caps, and another (the "Midnight Edition") adding the spoiler, 19-inch black-and-silver wheels and blacked-out exterior trim.

The main reason to go with the Impala LT or Premier is to get the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen.

Topping the Impala's range is the Premier. You get most of the LT's optional features as standard, plus xenon headlights and the V6 engine. The Premier's options list includes an Enhanced Convenience package (auto-dimming driver-side mirror and rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, heated power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory settings) and an Advanced Technology package (wireless cell phone charging, 11-speaker Bose stereo, 120-volt power outlet). There's also a Midnight Edition package like the one offered on the LT.

The sunroof is also optional for the Premier. Adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking is an exclusive option, as are 20-inch wheels.

All 2017 Impalas are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. From there, the LS and LT come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (196 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque) as standard. Fuel economy is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Included with the four-cylinder is an automatic stop-start system that automatically shuts off the engine when you come to a halt to save fuel.

Optional for the LS and LT and standard on Premier is a 3.6-liter V6 (305 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque). The EPA rates this engine at 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway). In Edmunds performance testing, an Impala with the V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, putting it in a dead heat with the last Avalon we tested and comfortably ahead of the Chrysler 300 V6 and Hyundai Azera.

Chevrolet also offers a dual-fuel Impala V6 that can run on either compressed natural gas (CNG) or gasoline. The trunk-mounted CNG tank holds 7.7 GGE (gasoline gallon equivalent), enough to power the Impala for 150 miles. The bi-fuel Impala runs on CNG by default, switching over to gasoline when the CNG tank is depleted, but a dash-mounted switch allows you to change fuel sources on the fly. The engine produces 260 hp and 247 lb-ft on gasoline, dropping to 230 hp and 218 lb-ft on CNG. According to the EPA, fuel economy suffers somewhat -- the bi-fuel Impala is EPA-rated at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) on gasoline and 19 mpg combined (16/24) on CNG.

Driving

Impala buyers might be tempted to stick with the four-cylinder engine on account of its lower price and higher fuel economy, but we recommend shelling out for the V6. The V6's relatively swift sprint to 60 mph only tells part of the story -- when you punch it at cruising speed, the engine responds with real authority. As for the base four, it's reasonably smooth and willing, but its 110-hp deficit is readily apparent from the driver seat, especially if you've got passengers and luggage aboard.

Get the Impala's optional V6. For this large sedan, it's really the way to go.

As expected, the 2017 Impala takes road impacts in stride, soaking up the bumps and ruts like a big car should. The driver's outward visibility is hampered somewhat by the Impala's thick roof pillars, but the interior is also pleasingly quiet, with minimal amounts of wind and road noise at freeway speeds. For maximum ride comfort, we advise skipping the Premier's optional 20-inch wheels, as they ride a little too harshly over sharp bumps. Taken around turns, the Impala isn't as sporty as the car's sleek styling might suggest, but overall this is a secure and competent-handling sedan.

Interior

The Impala's dynamic, modern exterior writes checks that its interior is pleased to cash. The graceful dual-cowl dashboard flows organically into the door panels, creating a wraparound effect that has become a GM trademark as of late. The 8-inch MyLink touchscreen for audio, navigation and phone functions ties it all together with its crisp, high-resolution graphics and an intuitive interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration also come standard, and both are great for minimizing driver distraction. It's a worthwhile upgrade compared to the LS's base setup. We would ask only for quicker and more predictable responses to touch inputs, as well as upgraded materials to replace a few flimsy plastic elements in the center console.

The interior design is sharp, though materials quality in some places is underwhelming. Leather upholstery comes standard on the Impala Premier.

A generous wheelbase (the distance between a car's front and rear wheels) gives the Impala serious passenger space front and rear. Four 6-footers could do a cross-country road trip in perfect comfort, which is precisely what we expect from a large sedan. The wide, plush front seats offer a variety of upholstery options, including cloth, a cloth/leatherette combination and leather. The standard 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks add useful additional cargo space to the already ample 18.8-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

5(68%)
4(3%)
3(16%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.3
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big, comfortable sedan
Mark,12/31/2016
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
18-Month update: No issues so far. I love this car. Though the original wireless charger works on my Android phone, it does not work with iPhone X and 8. Newer GM models support iPhone, and fortunately there's an upgraded wireless charging module you can purchase for the Impala. It also improves wireless charging in general. I purchased it, and it was easy to replace in the Impala. I love the 20 inch wheels, however I hit a curb and dented a rim, and tore a piece of the sidewall. $500 to replace. 12-Month update: We are now into the 2nd Winter for this car, 7.5K miles, and it continues to impress me. I have had no mechanical or quality issues, and average 21 MPG in mostly local driving (7 mile commute to work). I'll say it again I really like the remote start feature on my phone. In the Winter it automatically heats the seat and defrosts the rear window and mirror. I'll also say again you need snow tires if you get the optional 20 inch wheels and plan to drive in snow or ice. 6-Month update: I still love this car. Now that Summer is here, I am really enjoying the cooled seats. A nice feature is the car will turn on the cooled seats when you start the car remotely from the Chevy app or key fob. The Bose centerpoint surround sound system is incredible. XM radio sounds ok, but you really need to feed it direct line or bluetooth audio to fully enjoy the 11 speaker system. Original Review: I did a lot of research and was going to get a 2017 Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2017 to replace my 2007 Mazda 6. I had looked at Impalas and other big sedans but technology and luxury options pushed them above my budget. However Chevy offered 20% off MSRP on 2017 Impalas, meaning I could get $8K off a loaded Premier. I got a Premier in silver every option but the radar cruise control. The optional 20inch wheels look great in my opinion. However those tires are not suited for snow, so I purchased snow tires and wheels from Tire Rack. The car succeeds in providing a quiet comfortable ride with some decent features. I have just 2 minor issues so far. The transmission seems to like to start off in a high gear, I assume for fuel economy, so I have to step on the gas more than I'm used to. The car has great power, and I love the sound of the V6. The other issue is with the wireless phone charger,P in the cubby with the door. The rubber pad is too thick for my phone to charge. I removed the pad and put a patch of thin rubber carpet backing there to keep the phone from sliding around, so far it works great. The Impala is compelling and with a 20% off incentive it was a no-brainer for me.
FOM Car
Ron Hinckley,01/15/2018
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This Fat Old Man (FOM) searched online for cars for seniors with large frames (person not the car) and the Impala Premier came up regularly as the only American car that rated high in this unique category. I went and test drove the car. First test was my 6' 300 lb frame getting into the car. It passed with flying colors. Head room, leg room were great. Shoulder space was great, too. The sales rep, only slightly smaller, fit easily into the back seat. (I test drove the equivalent Buick; it did not pass.) Handling on the very rainy day was solid. Safety features, another senior requirement, were good. The lane monitoring system worked well, notifying me of my slipping too far right or left of my lane before (this is the important part) my wife could notify me in the old fashion way. Front collision warning worked, rear backup camera instantly on and covered wide area. The color, black, was negative for me so I held out for my color of choice, tinsel red. Dealer had to trade with another dealer 400 miles away to get me what I wanted. Also, some "extras" such as sun/moon roofs not really on FOM need list so opted out of these as too costly. All weather mats not really worth $1,599 listed on sticker so rejected these. When the car arrived it was really breath taking. I looked real good, even better than the black with all the extras. Potential clients looking for their own cars stopped, stared, and commented on how good looking the car was. These comments have continued in mall parking lots, at church, and even when our grown children have seen it. People, including us, actually like how this Chevy looks and say so. The leather interior with special stitching also gets very complimentary comments. Within days of buying the car we drove 300 miles to our grandchildren's place in very comfortable style. Acceleration was great when needed. Entertainment choices were good. Controls on steering wheel were easy to work. In all, I love this car and I only saw cars as a means to get around before this, including the Cadillac my wife drives. The price paid includes taxes, tags, dealer prep, etc.
FAR BEYOND EXPECTATIONS
Pops Cleaves,04/24/2017
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The Impala Premier V6 is an exceptional full-size sedan. Comfort and roominess (front and rear seating plus trunk) far exceed mid-size sedan competitors -- Accord, Camry, Fusion, Altima, Sonata, Malibu, etc. Styling, exterior and interior, is sharp. All performance factors are tops -- acceleration, braking, handling, ride, and quietness. And fuel mileage exceeds factory figures. My wife and I average 30 MPG at 75 MPG on the interstates on long trips (rated at 29). The instrument panel is easy to read and the controls including techie ones are easy to learn. On board NAVI is not only more convenient than a cell phone map, it’s much safer. In 35000 miles the car has not visited the Chevy Service Dept. except for recommended oil change and tire rotation. One slight drawback: it is a little easier to get in and out of our Cadillac SRX crossover which also has a great “heads-up-display” (HUD). TOTAL SCORE: The Chevy Impala is an exceptional vehicle with tremendous value. It’s sad that GM is discontinuing most sedans - I was looking forward to the next generation Impala.
returned to chevy after 43 years and 5 bmw's .
JDO4394,01/14/2017
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
very impressed with the impala premier, nice ride, great looks, and every bit as well built as my 530xi bmw was and 20,000 dollars cheaper you can't go wrong.
See all 31 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
196 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
196 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LS CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT is priced between $12,000 and$22,842 with odometer readings between 8469 and111915 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier is priced between $12,960 and$23,742 with odometer readings between 31660 and109202 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala LS is priced between $13,500 and$16,225 with odometer readings between 43298 and75575 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 40 used and CPO 2017 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 8469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,540.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,487.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,757.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Impala lease specials

