Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Faith's Ford of Westminster - Westminster / Vermont

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!, 4D Sedan, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Berry Red Metallic, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Assist Handles, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Interior Courtesy Lighting, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, Tire Inflation Monitor, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net. 2003 Chevrolet Impala FWD Berry Red Metallic

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WF52E639244236

Stock: U460A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020