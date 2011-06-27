Vehicle overview

In times of financial uncertainty, it's natural that people will turn to the tried-and-true. In other words, grandiose aspirations tend to yield to that which is more grounded and conservative. With respect to the automotive world, the perennial Chevrolet Impala is one familiar multigenerational nameplate that's continued to do well in recessionary times. And it's managed to do so while relying on a design template that hasn't kept up with the latest and the greatest.

Once the best-selling full-size model in the United States, the well-established and versatile Impala was born in the late 1950s and has taken on different forms during different eras: coupe, sedan, hardtop, convertible and wagon, with models and trim packages appealing to performance buyers, style mavens, value shoppers, families and fleet buyers alike. The 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan is the latest incarnation of this unassuming, value-driven vehicle -- though we doubt people will revere this version in 30 years like they do with its illustrious predecessors.

The Chevy Impala's practical strengths contribute to its mainstream appeal: a smooth ride, a quiet cabin, room for up to six, a large trunk and a solid safety record. Not exciting but wholly serviceable, the Impala is decent transportation for most. Changes to the 2011 Chevrolet Impala are minor, meaning it continues to fall farther behind newer and more sophisticated rivals due to its aging platform, rental fleet styling, cheap interior and unimpressive powertrains.

What we have, then, in the 2011 Chevrolet Impala is an aging back-of-the-pack sedan that needs a return to the drawing board in order to join the class leaders. Impala sales remain strong thanks to rental and company car fleets, but we think buyers with a choice of what they drive deserve better than just "wholly serviceable." So if you're shopping for a well-rounded modern family sedan, instead consider fresher designs like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus, 2011 Hyundai Sonata or 2011 Toyota Avalon. Times might be uncertain, but that doesn't mean you should settle for something other than the best.