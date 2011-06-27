  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene and quiet ride
  • sleek, feature-rich cabin
  • big backseat and trunk
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Four-cylinder engine lacks oomph
  • touchscreen interface can be slow to respond
  • a few subpar interior trimmings.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1996
1995
1994
Chevrolet Impala for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$12,500 - $17,900
Used Impala for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its appealing blend of style, space and available V6 power, the 2015 Chevrolet Impala is a force to be reckoned with among full-size sedans.

Vehicle overview

Following its radical reinvention last year, the 2015 Chevrolet Impala largely stays the course, and with good reason: Chevy got it right the first time. Whereas the previous-generation Impala featured styling and trim that only a rental agency could love, the current model is attractive, well-appointed and fully competitive in its class. Indeed, it's hard to think of another car that has gone from zero to hero this quickly. If you're looking for a large sedan, the Impala is a genuine must-drive.

For most shoppers, the only relevant changes for the 2015 Impala are the addition of standard in-car 4G data connection with WiFi capability -- a nice perk, for sure -- and the elimination of the short-lived "mild hybrid" eAssist model. But if you're a fan of innovative engineering, you'll want to watch for the fourth-quarter arrival of the bi-fuel Impala, which can run on both gasoline and compressed natural gas (CNG). Although most examples will be sold to commercial and government fleets, the bi-fuel Impala will be available to consumers as well. Regardless of what's under the hood, the Impala will impress you with its quiet ride, roomy interior and huge trunk -- all things that will certainly satisfy large-sedan shoppers.

Of course, the Edmunds "B" rated Impala isn't the only choice out there. The standard-setter continues to be the Toyota Avalon, with its spacious interior, super smooth V6 and available hybrid model. We're also fond of the sleek and well-equipped Hyundai Azera and Kia Cadenza cousins, which nip at the Avalon's heels. Another compelling option is the luxurious, rear-wheel-drive 2015 Chrysler 300. The exceptionally well-executed 2015 Hyundai Genesis V6 may also fall into your price range.

But should you buy any of the above without test-driving the Impala first? Not if you can help it. If you haven't driven an Impala since you were at the rental counter a few years back, we strongly recommend giving Chevy's reborn full-sizer a chance.

2015 Chevrolet Impala models

The 2015 Chevrolet Impala is offered in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels. The LT and LTZ are further divided into 1LT and 2LT, and 1LTZ and 2LTZ sub-trims. It's less confusing than it seems -- the numbers simply signify whether the four-cylinder (1) or the V6 (2) is under the hood.

Standard features on the entry-level LS, which comes only with the four-cylinder, include 18-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, OnStar emergency communications with 4G WiFi capability, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port with iPod connectivity, an auxiliary input and a 4.2-inch color display. The LS Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, foldable rear headrests and a cargo net.

The 1LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and the MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, two additional USB ports (for a total of three), an SD card slot, HD radio, Internet radio smartphone app compatibility and voice-to-text messaging capability for certain smartphones. The 2LT is similarly equipped, but substitutes the V6 engine for the 1LT's four-cylinder.

Options on the LT are mainly grouped into packages. The Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener. The Advanced Safety package adds a forward collision warning system, a lane-departure warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. The Premium Seating package contributes synthetic suede upholstery, heated front seats and an eight-way power front passenger seat. There's also a Premium Audio and Sport Wheels package, which includes 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, a 120-volt power outlet and an 11-speaker Bose sound system. Finally, the Navigation package adds navigation to MyLink and also includes keyless ignition and entry. A sunroof is a stand-alone option for the Impala LT.

The LTZ starts with the 1LTZ sub-trim, which is essentially a fully optioned 1LT plus leather upholstery, but minus the rear spoiler, sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 120-volt power outlet and Bose stereo. It's also eligible for a couple of options packages of its own. The Comfort and Convenience package adds exterior ambient lighting, the auto-dimming rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver memory settings. The Premium Audio package throws in the Bose system and 120-volt outlet.

The 2LTZ sub-trim is similarly equipped but upgrades to the V6, and it's the only Impala that can be outfitted with optional 20-inch wheels and adaptive cruise control with automatic braking for frontal impact mitigation. Both LTZ sub-trims offer the sunroof as a stand-alone option.

Note that the bi-fuel Impala is offered in familiar LS and LT (technically "3LT") trims, but has slightly different equipment, including standard single-zone automatic climate control for the LS and a mildly modified options structure.

2015 Highlights

For the 2015 Chevrolet Impala, the hybrid-powered eAssist model has been discontinued. All models get a new 4G data connection with WiFi hotspot capability. Also, a gasoline/CNG bi-fuel model makes its debut.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Impalas are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 195 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Included with the four-cylinder is an automatic stop-start system that automatically shuts off the engine when you come to a halt to save fuel.

Optional on the LT and LTZ is a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 305 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. The standard EPA rating is 21 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway), but there's also a California emissions version that returns 22 mpg combined (19/29).

In Edmunds performance testing, the V6 Impala accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average showing for a large sedan.

The bi-fuel Impala uses a special version of the 3.6-liter V6 modified for CNG duty. The trunk-mounted CNG tank holds the equivalent of 7.8 gallons of gasoline and yields an estimated 150 miles of city range. The bi-fuel Impala runs on CNG by default until it's depleted, but a dash-mounted switch lets you change fuels on the fly as desired. When running on CNG, output drops to 230 hp and 218 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

The 2015 Chevrolet Impala comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

Rear parking sensors are optional on the LS and LT. A rearview camera is also optional on the LT, as is an Advanced Safety package with forward collision alert, a lane-departure warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. All of the above items are standard on the LTZ. Optional for the LTZ is automatic braking for frontal crash mitigation that's bundled with the adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, the V6-powered LTZ with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet. That's slightly better than the norm in this class.

In government crash testing, the Impala received a perfect five stars for overall crash protection, including five stars for total frontal-impact and five stars for total side-impact collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Impala its best rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the LTZ's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of "Superior."

Driving

You may be tempted to stick with the four-cylinder engine on account of its lower price and higher fuel economy, but if you shell out for the V6, you won't regret it. The unremarkable sprint to 60 mph doesn't tell the whole story here -- when you punch it at cruising speed, the six responds with real authority. The base four is smooth and willing, but its 110-hp deficit is readily apparent from the driver seat.

As expected, the Impala takes road impacts in stride, soaking up the bumps and ruts like a big car should. The interior is also pleasingly quiet, with minimal amounts of wind and road noise at freeway speeds. For maximum ride comfort, however, we advise skipping the 20-inch wheels, as they ride a little too harshly over sharp bumps. Taken around turns, the Impala demonstrates modest handling limits that don't quite jibe with the car's sleek styling. In the absence of sporting performance, though, the Impala still provides a secure feel on winding roads.

Interior

The Impala's dynamic, modern exterior writes checks that its interior is pleased to cash. The graceful dual-cowl dashboard flows organically into the door panels, creating a wraparound effect that has become a GM trademark as of late. When specified, the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen for audio, navigation and phone functions really ties the room together, providing crisp, high-resolution graphics (except for the oddly grainy rearview camera view) and an intuitive interface like that of a smartphone We would ask only for quicker and more predictable responses to touch inputs, as well as upgraded materials to replace a few flimsy plastic elements in the center console.

A generous wheelbase gives the Impala serious passenger space front and rear. Four 6-footers could do a cross-country road trip in perfect comfort; that's what we expect from a large sedan, and the Impala certainly delivers. The wide, plush seats offer a variety of upholstery options, including cloth, a cloth/suede combination, a vinyl/suede combination and leather. We're partial to the vinyl/suede combo (optional on the LT), as its contrasting piping on the edges of the seats results in a particularly upscale appearance.

The standard 60/40-split-folding rear seatback adds useful additional cargo space to the already ample 18.8-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

5(56%)
4(17%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(13%)
4.0
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Auto
Bill N.,05/30/2016
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is an updated review. Rear view camera works well except it is slow to brighten when exiting garage into sunshine. OnStar and Wi-Fi data services are pricey. I love the styling, inside and out. Ride is very quiet and very smooth. 3.6L engine and 6 speed transmission are great. this car is very fast with no hesitation and fuel economy is better than expected. This car runs well on E85 fuel but but MPG drops about 25%. Handles and brakes really good. The electric parking brake works great. Electronic safety warnings work perfect. Seating is very comfortable. Not too soft and not too firm. Climate control does a good job. Controls on dash and the DIC all work good, although the dash light dimmer adjustment is somewhat abrupt. I use it to soften the touchscreen brightness during night driving. Headlights are good. Fit and finish are very good. The standard speakers sound wonderful. Bluetooth works perfectly with cellphone. The battery failed after just 33000 miles but was replaced under warranty with no charge. At 42000 miles the original Firestone high performance tires were replaced with Firestone all season tires that seem much better. Overall I am very well pleased.
Throw away all your pre 2015 Impala knowledge
Raoul Watson,09/15/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
As a retired Federal Officer I have been driving the “police version” of the Impala pretty much all my career. Forget everything you have known about the Impala –the 2015 Chevy Impala is a totally different animal (no pun intended) than the previous Impalas. I bought the 2LTZ loaded model and had no regrets. The LT model I suppose will give me a slightly better mileage by buying the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder 196 horse power LT model but to be honest, the advantages is not sufficient for me to downgrade the 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power 2LTZ. 1. Performance: My 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power engine is much more than impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. Although not proven, I have a belief that the steering assist gets reduced at higher speed since I can almost feel the road in tight mountain road turns. Since this is a new car for me I cannot say this with great certainty but I have a belief that the shifting is a little late which made me feel a little uneasy. It is possible that due to weight, that this car must rev through some high RPM before it can propel this heavy car. This somehow gives a little gruff edge and when I connected an OBD 2 engine sensor, the RPM over rotation alarm always sounds when I do a “jack rabbit” start. 2. Safety: The 2LTZ is loaded with the safety features found only in luxury cars. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard. While included in the 2LTZ trim, the advanced safety package can be had for around $900. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. My insurance went down by $300 from my previous vehicle (Hyundai Elantra Touring wagon) which is surprising considering the more expensive price of the Impala. While some safety features may trigger false alarm which resulted in you wanting to turn it off, I strongly suggest you don’t. The lane departure warning for example, will train you to signal before departing your lane –it promotes good safety habit and it can save your life the day you nod off while driving. You’ll get used to the now and then false alarm when you drift or approach the car in the front with too high speed and you’ll be thankful the day you need it. See “Technology” below for additional safety features. 3. Ergonomics: The human interface of the controls of this car is highly logical. You can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition. The touch screen center screen is just awesome. rear window visibility is a little small and inside storage is limited. 4. Comfort: The big front seats are roomy and plush. It can have seat ventilation/AC and seat warmer, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The automatic dual-zone system performed well. The seats are supportive beneath and comfortable on long trips. The seats also have plenty of adjustments, including generous fore-aft range and adjustable lumbar / lower-back support. Full power adjustments for both front seats are standard on the LTZ. Two adults will be very comfortable in the rear seats. I was able to cross my leg comfortably in the rear seat. There's plenty of knee, foot, and head room. Three adults will fit side by side, but the center seat is hard and a very pronounced center tunnel consumes leg and foot room from the person in the middle. The rear trunk is extremely spacious. All my previous cars have been of the station wagon type of body since I have always been the interstate mover for my three children college moves. I was shocked to see the trunk size. Imagine my surprise when I found out the rear seats can be folded forward to a flat position allowing me to stick in a mattress in the trunk. 5. Technology: This car is loaded with technology too much to list. In addition to all the safety technology features listed above, the car comes with the Onstar system and Xirius radio for free trial. Once you use these, you probably would like to keep the convenience. Did you know that this car can have its own phone and phone number (and also a 4G WiFi?) It provides access through satellite which means it can give you phone and internet access in mountains and areas outside the range of cell tower –which can be a life saver. The 2015 Impala is definitely a new contender in the sedan that can outscore luxury sedans. The ride is comfortable, the noise level is low, the cabin is spacious and the handling is responsive. While the LTZ model is by far not the most fuel economical model, the average 22 mpg overall which my electronic display provided, is still impressive for such a strong engine.
Finally, the perfect car for me!
patcic,01/30/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Replaced a 2014 Lexus ES 350 with this Impala and I am shocked how superior this car is to the Lexus in seat comfort, ride isolation, hushed quietness, control design, navigation and many other areas. The Eco Tec 4 Cyl comes with active noise cancellation and it really works. I was talking on my phone doing 70mph in heavy freeway traffic tonight and after 10 minutes into the call, my friend was shocked to learn I was driving and not at home on my couch. He couldn't hear A THING! Great comfortable seats, easy controls, beautiful compliant absorbent suspension that soaks up the bumps and cracks (but not floaty) better than Lacrosse, XTS, 300C, MKS and many others.
Impala LTZ: Big, Fast, and It Feels Special
jlgolden,03/23/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Spacious sedans are everywhere, but WOW, the new Impala is a standout. Dramatic, aggressive styling inside and out makes this car feel special...there's a positive emotional appeal to the design. This car is not designed for autocross flinging, but handling is secure, and the steering wheel is satisfying to grasp. The 3.6L V6 performance is stout, and the exhaust note even burbles sweetly. The car's overall comfort, style, acceleration, interior detail all shine. The Impala provides quiet, relaxed motoring in the city clutter or out on the flat open highway. Lay into the throttle, and it provides a smile every time.
See all 30 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT is priced between $12,500 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 53939 and133074 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ is priced between $17,000 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 67626 and78512 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 90014 and90014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,500 and mileage as low as 53939 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,161.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,291.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,671.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Impala lease specials

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles