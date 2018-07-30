More about the 2019 Chevrolet Impala

The 2019 Chevrolet Impala may wear a storied name, but this restrained and comfortable sedan is very different from the coupe of 60 years ago. The Impala of today is a handsome sedan that boasts an enormous trunk, exceptional interior room, and near-luxury ride quality and noise isolation. Of course, the other thing that's come a long way since 1958 is technology, and the 2019 Impala has plenty. For starters, the Impala's standard equipment includes a rearview camera and Chevy's friendly MyLink system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The 2019 Impala's base LS trim also starts with sound-insulating laminated windows, automatic headlights, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and keyless entry with push-button start. It makes for an appealing bargain proposition with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but it lacks access to option packages. Move up to the LT, and Chevrolet will offer you all sorts of option packages beyond the standard interior trim upgrades and dual-zone climate control. Heated leather seats, a Bose audio system and a sunroof are all available. You can also add blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. At the top of the range is the Impala Premier, which comes with almost all of the LT's optional equipment. The Premier can be upgraded even further with luxuries such as ventilated front seats and conveniences including adaptive cruise control. Unfortunately, it's the only trim that offers forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance — technologies that are more readily available on competitors (and sometimes standard). Two engines are offered. The first is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (197 horsepower, 191 pound-feet of torque), which is standard on the LS and LT trim levels. A 3.6-liter six-cylinder (305 hp, 264 lb-ft of torque) is standard equipment for the Premier and optional for the LS and the LT. In either case, Chevy equips the Impala with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. There's a lot to like about the Chevrolet Impala. Not every car can effortlessly eat up the miles all day long and carry five people and all their luggage to boot. Make sure to read our full review to find out more, and check out our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Impala near you.

2019 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Impala ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Impala 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Impala.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Impala featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Impala ?

2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,570 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,118 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,118 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,452 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 13.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,530 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,894 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 14.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2019 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,895 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,576 on a used or CPO 2019 Impala available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Impala for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,957 .

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,352 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

