Consumer Rating
(316)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger seating availability, powerful and efficient engine choices, clean interior styling, standard side curtain airbags.
  • Soft suspension and vague steering detract from handling dynamics, SS has to put its 300 hp through the front wheels.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Significant changes bring the 2006 Chevrolet Impala a few steps closer to class leaders in terms of power, features and refinement, but the car's aging platform is still a liability against competing sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet Impala was first introduced in 1958 as the top-of-the-line trim level of the Bel Air full-size coupe and convertible. A year later the Impala became a stand-alone model and its popularity skyrocketed with over 450,000 sold that year. For the '61 model year, the Impala ushered in an all-new design, and the 409 V8 and Super Sport package turned the Impala into GM's first true muscle car.

Throughout the '60s, the Chevy Impala dominated the sales charts, culminating in 1965 when over one million were sold. The popularity of the smaller, midsize muscle cars slowly ate away at sales of the Chevrolet Impala, but it continued to sell in big numbers, registering as the best-selling car in America in 1973. The oil embargo of 1973 put a quick end to that for a while until a new, smaller and much lighter design debuted in 1977 that resurrected Impala sales to a respectable number once again.

The Impala nameplate languished in the early '80s, eventually getting dropped in 1986 in favor of the Caprice designation. A revival of sorts occurred in 1994 when the Impala SS name was used again, this time for a high-performance version of the Caprice sedan. Sporting a monochrome paint scheme, an LT-1 V8 and bucket seats, the '94-'96 Impala SS recaptured the spirit of the original SS models and continues to be highly sought after today. The demise of the Caprice after the '96 model year meant no more Impalas once again until four years later when the all-new 2000 model arrived.

With front-wheel drive and V6 power, the current Impala isn't exactly a tribute to the past, but it does continue the tradition of large, affordable Chevrolet family sedans. The move to smaller, more efficient V6 power plants gives family sedan buyers enough power when they need it while still providing respectable mileage -- never one of the Impala's strong points in previous generations. The fact that the base Impala can seat six in a pinch places it in the thinly populated category of large sedans. Significant changes for 2006 bring the Chevrolet Impala closer to today's buyers needs. An enhanced structure and wider track promise improved driving dynamics, while fresh interior and exterior styling give it a more modern appearance.

Changes under the hood include a new 3.5-liter V6 with 211 hp, and a 3.9-liter version that makes 240 hp (the same as last year's supercharged SS). And that supercharged V6 has been dropped in favor of a 303-hp V8 for the performance-oriented SS model. These changes are certainly welcome, as we haven't been overly impressed by the current-generation Chevy car in years past. Though still not as refined as the Accord or Avalon, or as nimble and stylish as the rear Chrysler 300, the 2006 Chevrolet Impala is a popular seller and should be a decent choice for those in need of an affordable sedan with a big interior. We do, however, recommend that you test-drive some of its better qualified competitors before making a decision.

2006 Chevrolet Impala models

Available as a sedan only, the Chevrolet Impala comes in four trim levels -- LS, LT, LTZ and SS. LS models include 16-inch wheels; a front bench seat; air conditioning; power locks, mirrors and windows; a tilt steering wheel; power driver seat; and keyless entry. Moving up to the LT model adds remote vehicle start. The LTZ includes heated leather bucket seats, a Bose audio system, 17-inch alloys and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SS comes with monochromatic exterior paint, a performance suspension, 18-inch wheels and a rear spoiler.

2006 Highlights

The Impala receives significant updates for 2006. On the outside, Chevrolet has altered the Impala's styling with new headlights, taillights and wheels. The SS trim also gets a unique grille this year. Inside, the Chevy car features updated audio systems, a redesigned instrument panel, new seats, standard side curtain airbags and an available fold-flat rear seat. Mechanical changes include a stronger body structure, retuned suspension geometry for enhanced stability and improved braking systems. There are also new engines for the Impala: a base 3.5-liter V6, an upgraded 3.9-liter V6 and a new 5.3-liter V8 for the SS trim, which replaces last year's supercharged V6. Finally, the lineup of trim levels has been shuffled slightly to accommodate a new luxury-oriented LTZ trim.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. Available on the LT and standard on the LTZ is a 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. All Chevy Impala models employ a responsive four-speed automatic transmission that sends the power through the front wheels. The SS has a 5.3-liter V8 making an impressive 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. To handle the extra power, the SS uses a heavy-duty version of GM's four-speed automatic.

Safety

Occupant safety is a big selling point for the Impala. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the current-generation Chevrolet Impala earned five stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts, and four stars for side-impact protection. In frontal offset crash testing, the Impala earned a "Good" rating, the highest possible. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the LTZ and SS, and optional on other models. Side curtain airbags are standard on all Impalas.

Driving

Our review of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala finds that the V6 engines offer a likable blend of power and fuel-efficiency, while the V8 offers serious off-the-line thrust. Even with this year's stiffer structure, handling is not among the Impala's strengths due to its soft suspension and vague steering. However, plenty of people will appreciate the big sedan's compliant ride quality. While the SS model may be appealing to power-hungry buyers, installing a V8 of this size in a front-wheel-drive car invariably results in torque steer and a nose-heavy feel. Our recommendation? Stick with the better balanced LTZ and its plenty powerful 3.9-liter V6.

Interior

As one of the few six-passenger sedans on the market, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space. The SS model has metallic interior trim, while all other models feature wood grain trim. Despite its traditional personality, the Impala offers contemporary features like a Bose audio system and an input jack for portable music players. Trunk capacity is a generous 18.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
316 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 Impala LS 236,000 miles
truexemplar,07/29/2014
We bought a new 2006 Impala LS with front bench seat and are very pleased with it. We have 236,000 miles (all highway) and looking to move it out but have not found anything I like. It is still my new car. I have only had 3 repairs including a water pump the most expensive. My oil change mechanic says take it on trips and I do. I really can't believe how dependable the car has been. We averaged 27.7 mph overall. Going on 630 mile round trip this weekend. Should I go to 250,000 miles?
Love My Car
brianm20nascar,01/02/2011
First up. I'm a mechanic and I've been reading the reviews on here. I love it when people complain about having to do a repair or 2 to their car, then mention it has 96,000 miles on it. This review is also probably coming from the guy who doesn't believe in regular maintenance of a vehicle and spends as little money on it as possible. My 2006 Impala 3.9 LT3 has 26,000 miles on it, and Its one of the better cars I've seen GM make. I have seen NO problems with my car personally. And I take very good care of my car. All options work as expected. and I can start my car from 200 ft away in the house with the remote. Awesome for cold days. 31 mpg at 70 mph on trip to Tennessee. Great Car.
2006 SS Impala
jack,08/23/2006
I recently purchased a 2006 SS and I have to say that I have been impressed. This SS is a blast. This car is not a BMW or some make that costs 2 To 3 times as much. It is a very competitively priced car that will do 150+, gets 25+ MPG and will out accelerate just about anything in it's class 0-60 MPH. If you want to pay 40- $60,000 for a foreign car that will do this then great, but for my money, this car is has big bang for the buck.
Great Car
oildawg,09/08/2011
Im suprised at all the negative reviews, then again as a former service manager, no I'm not. I bought my Impala brand new & have put over 140k on it with little or no trouble. 1 water pump @ 42k...with dealer assistance, 1 window regulator, and a battery. Ride, drive, and performance is still great. I am a maintenance freak and take great car of my cars, my plan is to give to my son for college and it will have about 180k then. I see no resson why this car wont go 2-300k.
See all 316 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Impala
More About This Model

The general store owner in eastern Tennessee is taken by the Impala's Chevrolet badge.

"I own a Chevy," she says looking up from her tabloid.

We've stopped in her establishment to buy a bottle of water, but we picked up some wisdom with our liter of ice cold, sodium-free, non-carbonated, microfiltered and ozonated refreshment.

We get to talking and inquire as to whether she likes her Silverado. "Yeah, you know, it's an honest truck," she responds.

The 2006 Chevrolet Impala is no different, possessing honesty in spades. It's solid, unobtrusive and likable.

Basic Goodness
Both inside and out, the 2006 Impala — a front-wheel driver — is about the same size as its predecessor and its domestic rivals, the Ford Five Hundred and Chrysler 300. That means it's nearly 10 inches larger than a Honda Accord, but offers about the same interior volume.

Weight is up about a hundred pounds across the board, with the SS tipping the scales at 3,712 pounds (a Chrysler 300 weighs 4,066 pounds). Rather than feeling chunkier, though, the 2006 Impala feels more solid. Even the LS base model can inspire the confidence of driving an M1 Abrams.

The Impala's look is also improved. The only garish features are the silly spoiler stuck to the trunks of all models, and the chicken-wirelike grille of the Impala SS.

Four Models, Three Engines
The lower-rung LS model more than justifies its $21,990 base price, especially for hard-core Chevy fans. It feels solid, its retuned suspension rides comfortably, and its brand-new 211-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 provides a solid kick. Big 16-inch tires are standard, and hold their own on the winding, hilly roads.

Next up in the Impala pecking order is the LT, which Chevy anticipates as its high-volume seller. The LT comes standard with the same 3.5-liter V6 in the LS, and offers, as on the base Impala, optional ABS with traction control. The LT offers the option of upgrading to the more powerful 3.9-liter V6 that provides 242 hp. LTs can also be outfitted with leather seats as opposed to the standard cloth upholstery.

The larger V6 is standard on the midlevel LTZ model which also gets 17-inch tires, attractive wood trim along the dashboard and the sportier FE-1 suspension, which gives it better handling than the LS and LT models.

Still, the 303-hp, 5.3-liter V8-equipped Impala SS is the one you want. It rips out 323 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm, and is the quickest Impala ever built. That's right, 409 fans. Sorry, big-block buffs. Chevy says the new Impala SS can hit 0-60 in 5.7 seconds which dusts every single one of the car's storied ancestors. If only it was rear-wheel drive.

The 2006 Impala SS also features 18-inch wheels and tires, and unique suspension tuning that sacrifices some ride comfort for extra performance. A fully loaded SS will cost $31,000.

Gearing and Steering
GM has also retuned the Hydra-Matic four-speed automatic used in all of the Impala models. The transmission in the SS feels slightly jerky but torque steer isn't a problem in that model as on the Pontiac Grand Prix GXP, which features the same 5.3-liter V8. Shifts are smooth enough for the most part, though, and the gearing is spot on.

Steering was a complaint on the 2005 Impala, and while the 2006 model features the same rack and pinion type as last year's version, Chevy has quickened its response and improved its feel. A boot has also been placed on the steering column to drown out unwanted noises creeping in from the engine.

A Cut Above Blandness
The Impala's interior, even in the cloth-upholstered LS and LT models, looks pretty classy. Compared to the blandness of the Ford Five Hundred's cabin and the Chrysler 300's stiff-as-a-board seats, the Impala is downright luxurious. Unfortunately, it still lacks the immense trunk space of its crosstown rivals.

It is quiet inside, and the leather seats, which come standard on the LTZ and SS, look fantastic and are shaped well.

Complaints are limited to some plastic trim on the SS's dash that wasn't consistent with the high quality of the rest of the vehicle, and the air conditioning was barely capable of keeping up with the stifling heat of a Tennessee summer.

Safety a Priority
In keeping with GM's recent emphasis on safety, dual-stage front airbags are now standard on all trim levels of the Impala. Furthermore, the Impala's "safety cage" has been strengthened, and under-seat structural dynamic side-impact tubes and side curtain airbags also come as standard features.

While GM still recommends that customers seat their children in the back, the Impala features airbag suppression in the front, which does not deploy the bag if it gauges the weight of the front-seat passenger to be below an acceptable age quota. Tire-pressure monitors also come standard on all Impalas equipped with 17- and 18-inch wheels.

GM claims the 2006 Impala has improved four-wheel disc brakes, but a review of the 2005 Impala's specifications show little has changed except for the addition of new dual-piston front brake calipers. During our drive the brakes performed adequately. ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution is a standard feature on the Impala LT, LTZ and SS, and is optional on the Impala LS.

Wrapping It Up
Last year GM sold 290,256 Impalas, which made it the third best-selling passenger car in America behind the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. With this full redesign, Chevrolet has immensely improved an already popular sedan. Add the new V8-powered SS model to the equation, and we think the 2006 Chevrolet Impala is a winner.

Honest.

Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and LT 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT is priced between $5,250 and$5,250 with odometer readings between 151116 and151116 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala SS is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 94100 and94100 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,250 and mileage as low as 94100 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,231.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,922.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,091.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

